January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Senior Sheba doctor suspended over alleged sexual harassment

By
January 8, 2018 19:35

The doctor is suspected of repeated sexual harassment of female interns.




judaism

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. (photo credit: Eli Libenson)

Prof. Yehuda Adler, director of the internship committee and medical resources development at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, was suspended on Monday over suspicions of repeated sexual harassment of female interns. Hospital director-general Prof. Yitzhak Kreiss called Adler to tell him of the decision and inform him of a hearing and disciplinary board meeting he will be required to attend.

Adler, 50, was formerly the director-general of Meuhedet Health Services’ Misgav Ladach Hospital in Jerusalem and was favored by then-health minister Ya’acov Litzman to head Wolfson Medical Center in Holon after the retirement of Dr. Yitzhak Berlovich.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Adler has previously denied accusations as “false and tendentious” that were meant to prevent his becoming head of Wolfson by someone who opposed his appointment. Adler’s lawyer argued, “No complaints had been made against him except one a decade ago by a woman employee who was fired by Misgav Ladach after her complaint was found to be false.”

No other comments were made by Sheba or the Health Ministry, which owns both Sheba and Wolfson.


