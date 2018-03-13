March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

PopUpOasis campaign aims to drum up European tourism in Negev

By
March 13, 2018 16:45
1 minute read.
The Negev desert

The Negev desert. (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)

A two-week social media competition was launched on Tuesday by the Tourism Ministry in the hopes of bringing European visitors to Israel’s south.

The competition, titled #PopUpOasis, offers each of five winners a four-night, three-day vacation in the Negev in late April that includes airfare and accommodations.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The competition will run through March 22 in Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Finland, and its primary targets are millennial independent travelers looking for an “off the beaten path experience.”

Competition participants are asked to comment and share a Facebook post by the Tourism Ministry and write why they deserve to win the trip. The winning posts will be chosen based on the content shared and how it performed on Facebook.

The highlight of the free trip will be one night of “Glamping” (a more luxurious form of camping) in the specially built #PopUpOasis located inside the Ramon Crater. There, guests will be treated to a unique experience mixing nature and luxury with “desert inspired” gourmet meals and site specific sports and leisure activities.

The rest of the itinerary includes hiking, biking and rappelling in the Ramon Crater, visits to Timna Valley Park, Kibbutz Ketura, Ein Avdat and Sde Boker.

The Tourism Ministry hopes this initiative will reach not only group travelers but also independent travelers as well, who “make up a significant proportion of the tourists arriving in Israel on European low-cost flights.”

The NIS 3 million campaign is part of a plan to bring Negev tourism numbers from their current 5% of all tourists visiting Israel to 20% within the next two to three years.

According to the ministry, this investment will also go toward improving tourist infrastructure including hiking and biking trails.


Related Content

A general view shows the plenum during the swearing-in ceremony of the 20th Knesset, the new Israeli
March 13, 2018
Framework found to prevent elections

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut