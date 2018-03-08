Young, old golfers shine at Caesarea tourney

After an especially tense and challenging year, with more than 100 active players and hundreds of rounds played, the league-ending tournament took place at Caesarea Golf Club on February 27. Despite the deceptive and fickle weather, the finals were held as planned. The Twosomes Scramble tournament, in which all players who did not qualify for the playoffs participated, was held at the same time.



In a thrilling final game, and after a super competitive battle that can be seen only in golf – involving two athletes determined to win, with a 60-year age gap between them – The Bentley Group, represented by Itai Cohen (age 12) and Hezi Magen, defeated The Internationals, represented by Ron Solomon and Basil Kaufman. Cohen raised his game on the back nine, resulting in level par from the blue tees. Together with Magen’s excellent play on the front nine, their team took the title of 2017 Caesarea League Champions.





The Internationals, including Ron Solomon, Basil Kaufman, Leslie Ben Amir and Dror Seri, came in second. Third place went to the team of Dov Shir, Shlomo Sayag, Eli Segev and Shaul Kochav.The winners of the Twosomes tournament which was played at the same time were Limor Sidi and Gidi Golan in the Gold Division and Tamar Partush and Jean-Pierre Ben Naim in the Silver Division.At the end of the tournament, all the golfers indulged in a gourmet meal at the Mariposa Restaurant. A huge lottery was held, with total prizes exceeding NIS 15,000.The 2018 Caesarea Golf League will get under way in May.