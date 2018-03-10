Come Hear Israel’s Defense Minister Talk about the New War with Iran

March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium
israeli food

Israeli Food

Israeli food is a colorful mix of local dishes and recipes brought from all over the world by Jews from the Diaspora. The Israeli cuisine is frequently ranked among the top ten healthiest diets in the world being quite similar to the Mediterranean diet. 'Israeli Food' brings you the best Jewish recipes and news from the culinary world.

Cooking class
June 11, 2014
Cooking Class: Lump it, love it

By NERIA BARR

LOAD MORE

March 9, 2018
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history

By DANIEL J. ROTH
Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda
March 9, 2018
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards

By AMY SPIRO
The Christian Edition
Most Read
Hot Opinion
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut