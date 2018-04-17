April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
WATCH: Israel at 70 - The future of the family in Israel

What will families in Israel look like in the future? How will Israeli society be impacted by changing family dynamics?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 17, 2018 14:08
1 minute read.

Israel 70+: The future of the family in Israel and around the world (White Animation)

Israel 70+: The future of the family in Israel and around the world (White Animation)

So you think throwing a family get-together in your house is complicated? That means you still haven’t heard of the new families or how family units will look like in the future.

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Michal Frenkel and Prof. Barbara Okun picture what a 2050 Israeli Passover Seder might look like.

Affiliated with the Hebrew University since her arrival from Princeton University, Professor Barbara Okun is a family and social demographer, studying family structure and labor market behavior and the impact of intermarriage on ethnic and racial stratification. She is known for challenging theoretical norms using empirical evidence and is currently researching fertility, extended family and men's roles in domestic labor.

Professor Michal Frenkel is head of the Hebrew University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology. Her research interests include gender, ethnicity, class and religiosity in and around organizations; organizational aesthetics; and globalization and the sociology of Israel. One of her well-known studies documents how Israeli employers uniquely allow women who work in hi-tech to strike a balance between work and family life.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!


