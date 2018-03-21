April 10 2018
Holocaust Memory: A Daunting Imperative

Preserving Holocaust memory is the only way to restore hope in humanity, instill Jewish pride in an uninitiated and disconnected generation, and ensure that those horrifying events never recur.

By SHMUEL ROSENMAN
March 21, 2018 19:50
3 minute read.
DR. SHMUEL ROSENMAN

DR. SHMUEL ROSENMAN. (photo credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)

The safeguarding of collective memory is a universal pursuit. Every nation, religion and culture clings steadfastly to the moments and milestones that define them.

While episodes of resilience and courage are remembered to restore hope and instill pride, more painful chapters, those marked by suffering and sorrow, are memorialized to promote healing and give pause, as well as to ensure that the heartache and horrors of the tragic events in question never again come to pass.

