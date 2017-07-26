August 12 2017
Av, 20, 5777
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Compromise is possible

ByAARON PANKEN
July 26, 2017 10:10

Take away a young child’s favorite toy, even for a few seconds. The tantrum that ensues will illustrate the difference between a child and an adult.




Cartoon. (photo credit:PEPE FAINBERG)

YOUNG CHILDREN see the world from precisely one perspective – their own. In their self-involved immaturity, they imagine that the world is entirely theirs, and often struggle to understand why they cannot have what they want, exactly when they want it.

Take away a young child’s favorite toy, even for a few seconds. The tantrum that ensues will illustrate the difference between a child and an adult. It takes time, growth, maturity, and the ability to think beyond oneself for children to overcome their naïveté, create space in their minds for the needs of others, and grow into adults who can thrive in a world filled with people of divergent needs. This growth comes at a cost: we call the price compromise, and it is a necessary part of every healthy human being’s life.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
