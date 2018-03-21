‘The Dry Bones Passover Haggadah’

IT’S AMONG the slimmest and most widely used of Jewish books. People who may not set foot in a synagogue all year round, nonetheless congregate around the Seder table for Passover to read the Haggadah and to retell the story of the exodus from Egypt.There are several Biblical references to the exodus, and there are also several Biblical injunctions to diligently tell one’s children. The telling of the story is a kind of insurance policy for Jewish continuity. It also emphasizes the value of moving from slavery to freedom and self-determination.

