March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israel Police catch thieves with 8 goats crammed in their trunk

Police in northern Israel stopped a vehicle that was found to have eight stolen goats in the trunk.

By
March 13, 2018 18:48

Stolen goats found in trunk in Tamra (Credit: Israel Police)

Stolen goats found in trunk in Tamra (Credit: Israel Police)

Police caught three men with 8 goats stuffed in the trunk of their car on Tuesday, according to Israel Police.

Police in Tamra, a town in northern Israel, noticed a privately-owned Mitsubishi with a suspiciously low-riding back end.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The policemen ordered the vehicle to stop and, prior to searching the vehicle, heard whining from the trunk area. The policemen immediately opened the trunk and there they found eight goats, who appeared relaxed about their situation.

Three suspects who were in a vehicle, all in their 40s (two of them residents of the city of Tamra and one a resident of the village of Ras Ali, both located in northern Israel) were detained for questioning by the Ministry of Agriculture's Plant and Wildlife Supervision Investigative (Pitzuach) Unit for abusing goats and transporting them in a vehicle that is not intended for its purpose and without proper equipment.

At the end of the interrogation, the driver of the vehicle received a fine of 30,000 NIS and the goats were seized by the Pitzuach unit. Israel Police released a statement emphasizing their goal to fight thieves and any who harm the work and livelihood of farmers.


Related Content

computer
March 13, 2018
Tech Talk: Spot.IM keeps us safe

By ARIEL SHAPIRA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut