April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli researchers can now detect drones capturing illicit film

"Game of Drones" enables your average layman to protect him or herself against cyber threats of this kind.

By
January 14, 2018 13:17
1 minute read.
drone

A drone (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A revolutionary technique that can detect when a drone is capturing video, nicknamed “Game of Drones” by its creators, was revealed by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot in a study released on Sunday.

In the study, titled Game of Drones – Detecting Captured Target from an Encrypted Video Stream, the researchers show how to detect a drone’s video streaming from an encrypted first-person-viewer channel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.
"Game of Drones" demo showing how to detect drone streaming from encrypted FPV channel. (Youtube/Cyber Security Labs @ Ben Gurion University)

A demonstration video shows a man focusing a drone camera on his neighbor’s back door and window. The neighbor uses smart film attached to the window to create a physical stimulus that intercepts the encrypted wi-fi traffic being sent from the drone.

Previous detection methods have been able to detect nearby drones, but the new technique is the first that can decipher whether drones are streaming video.

Ben Nassi, a PhD student and researcher at the BGU Cybersecurity Research Center, commented, “Our findings may help thwart privacy-invasion attacks that are becoming more common with increasing drone use. This could have significant impact for the military and for consumers, because a victim can now legally prove that a neighbor was invading their privacy.”

All that is needed to employ the method is a laptop with the Linux operating system and a controlled flickering LED strip, or smart film. According to the cybersecurity labs at BGU, this ease of access is “a game-changer in the battle on privacy. It empowers the victim.”


Related Content

Martin Samworth, Jackie Mukmel and Chaim Agi
April 17, 2018
CBRE Group to buy Man Properties Real Estate Advisors

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut