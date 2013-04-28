About
Speakers
Previous Event
Media
Fighting for the Zionist Dream
April 28, 2013
Marriott Marquis
New York
MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
The Minister of Intelligence, International
Relations and Strategic Affairs
The Minister of Intelligence, International Relations and Strategic Affairs served as Finance Minister in the last government. After receiving his doctorate in philosophy at Tel Aviv University and embarking on an academic career, he entered politics and won a Knesset seat for the Likud in 1999.
MEET EHUD OLMERT
Former Israeli Prime Minister
Ehud Olmert had a 30-year political career in which He served as Israel's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2009 and previously as a cabinet minister from 1988 to 1992 and from 2003 to 2006.
MEET JOHN BOLTON
Former US Ambassador to the United
Nations
John Bolton, a seasoned diplomat, is a senior fellow for the American Enterprise Institute, a renowned public policy think tank based in Washington, DC. He is also the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.
MEET MICHAEL OREN
Ambassador of Israel to the
United States
Michael Oren was appointed Israel’s Ambassador to the United States in June, 2009. In this capacity, he meets regularly with officials in the White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon, as well as with Members of Congress from both parties.
MEET MEIR DAGAN
Former director of the Mossad and the
chairman of Gulliver Energy Ltd
Meir Dagan served as the director of the Mossad from 2002 until 2011. He is known for his controversial opinions regarding the prudence of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. He is the chairman of Gulliver Energy Ltd.
MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
Former IDF Chief of General Staff
& Chairman of Shemen Oil and Gas
Explorations Ltd
Gabi Ashkenazi is the current Chairman of Shemen Oil and Gas Explorations Ltd., and served as the Chief of the General Staff for the IDF from 2007 - 2011. He has a degree in Political Science from the University of Haifa.
MEET AMOS YADLIN
Former head of IDF Military Intelligence
Directorate
Amos Yadlin is a former head of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate. He currently serves as Director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.
MEET ROBERT MAGNUS
General, USMC (retired)
Robert Magnus served as U.S. Marine Corps military general for 38 years. Magnus served as the 30th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps from September 8, 2005 to July 2, 2008.
MEET PROF. ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Professor at Harvard Law School and
prolific political commentator
Alan Dershowitz works as a professor at Harvard Law School and is a prolific political commentator. A strong supporter of Israel, much of Dershowitz’s work focuses on Israel and its right to defend itself.
MEET DR. UZI ARAD
Former National Security Advisor &
Chairman of Israel’s Institute of Defense
Uzi Arad is a foreign policy expert who serves as the Chairman of Israel’s Institute of Defense Studies and is a professor The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzelia. He is also the former National Security Advisor the Prime Minister.
MEET STEVE LINDE
Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post
Steve Linde has served for almost two years as Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, where has worked for 16 years, and holds a master’s degree in Journalism from UC Berkeley.
MEET EFI STENZLER
KKL-JNF Chairman
LeYisrael/Jewish
Efi Stenzler is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, an organization dedicated to establishing a green, environmentally friendly Israel.
MEET RONA RAMON
Founding director, Ramon Foundation
Rona Ramon is Founding Director of the Ramon Foundation, an organization established in 2009 to promote excellence among Israeli youth according to the ideals and values of her late husband, Ilan, and eldest son, Asaf.
MEET YOSSI ABU
CEO of Delek Drilling
Prior to joining Delek, Yossi Abu served as a senior consultant to the Finance Ministry, and coordinated joint activities between government ministries on a wide variety of issues, including energy.
MEET CAROLINE GLICK
Senior Contributing Editor,
The Jerusalem Post
Caroline Glick is Senior Contributing Editor for The Jerusalem Post, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security Policy, a think tank dedicated to studying national security issues.
MEET YAAKOV KATZ
Jerusalem Post's military correspondent
Yaakov Katz took a year off after winning a prestigious Neiman Foundation fellowship to Harvard, where has focused on the use of censorship in the digital age.
MEET BINYAMIN ZOMER
Noble Energy's Director of Corporate
Affairs in Israel
Binyamin Zomer is responsible for Noble's government relations, media relations and corporate social responsibility projects, and has played a leading role in developing its position on natural gas exports from Israel.
MEET PROF. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
International economic law professor
and adviser.
Efraim (Efi) Chalamish is an international economic law professor who teaches at New York University Law School and has advised the Israeli government on oil and the natural gas industry.
For inquiries about registration:
[email protected]
U.S. toll free: 1-888-576-7881, other countries: 972-2-531-5439
Address: Head office: 15 Ha'achim Mislavita St., Tel-Aviv 61575 P.O. Box 57598
www.jpost.com