We at The Jerusalem Post are delighted to invite your organization
to participate as a valued sponsor at The Jerusalem Post annual conference.

The Jerusalem Post annual conference offers a unique opportunity to the American readers Senior editors / journalists from The Jerusalem Post. The conference will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 28, 2013.
Why You Should Participate
Gold $25,000:
Diamond $50,000:
Platinum $100,000:
For inquiries about registration: [email protected]
U.S. toll free: 1-888-576-7881, other countries: 972-2-531-5439
Address: Head office: 15 Ha'achim Mislavita St., Tel-Aviv 61575 P.O. Box 57598
www.jpost.com