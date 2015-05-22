Program:

8:00-9:00 8:00-9:00

Registration and breakfast

9:00-9:20 9:00-9:20

Welcoming remarks, Steve Linde , Editor-in-chief, The Jerusalem Post

9:20-9:30 9:20-9:30

Opening speech by JPost conference president, Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder , president of the World Jewish Congress

9:30-9:50 9:30-9:50

Speech by Jacob J.Lew , US Secretary of the Treasury

9:50-10:10 9:50-10:10

Gil Hoffman interviews Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy & Water Resources Yuval Steinitz

10:10-10:25 10:10-10:25

Speech by MK Yair Lapid, Chairperson of Yesh Atid

10:25-11:15 10:25-11:15

Panel on Israel, the US and the Iran Crisis. Panelists: Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi , former Mossad Director Meir Dagan , former Israeli National Security Advisor Giora Eiland , Jerusalem Post Senior contributing Editor Caroline Glick , and former head of the National Security Council, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan



11:15-12:00 11:15-12:00

Coffee break

12:00-12:10 12:00-12:10

Speech by Ron Prosor , Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations

12:10-12:30 12:10-12:30

Speech by Nita Lowey Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 17th district

12:35-12:50 12:35-12:50

Speech by Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel

12:40-12:45 12:40-12:45

Speech by Ofir Fisher , co-founder of the OR Movement

12:50-1:05 12:50-1:05

Speech by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel B. Shapiro

1:05-1:15 1:05-1:15

Speech by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein , President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews , President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

1:15-1:25 1:15-1:25

Speech by Dr. Moti Klein , head of Intensive Care at Beersheba's Soroka Medical Center, "Israel's Medical Iron Dome-Saving Lives under Fire"

1:25-1:35 1:25-1:35

Award for bravery to Deputy commander of the Paratroopers Brigade who participated in Operation Protective Edge

1:35-2:45 1:35-2:45

Lunch

2:45-2:55 2:45-2:55

Speech by Efi Stenzler World Chairman of KKL-JNF

2:55-3:50 2:55-3:50

Panel on The Alarming Rise of Global anti-Semitism: A rapidly Gathering Storm. Panelists: Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder - President of the World Jewish Congress, Ira N.Forman US State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism, Robert Singer - CEO and Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, Irwin Cotler , Member of Parliament and Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sara Bloomfield - Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, and Thane Rosenbaum - author and Senior Fellow at the New York University School of Law

3:50-3:55 3:50-3:55

Presentation of The Jerusalem Post Culture Award to Israeli singer, cantor and performer Dudu Fisher

3:55-4:15 3:55-4:15

Performance by Dudu Fisher

4:15 4:15

Speech by Gabriel Hamani , Manager of Bank Hapoalim’s US branches

4:15-4:40 4:15-4:40

Speech by Rudy Giuliani , 107th Mayor of New York City (1993-2001)