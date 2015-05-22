Program:
8:00-9:00
Registration and breakfast
9:00-9:20
Welcoming remarks, Steve Linde, Editor-in-chief, The Jerusalem Post
9:20-9:30
Opening speech by JPost conference president, Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress
9:30-9:50
Speech by Jacob J.Lew, US Secretary of the Treasury
9:50-10:10
Gil Hoffman interviews Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy & Water Resources Yuval Steinitz
10:10-10:25
Speech by MK Yair Lapid, Chairperson of Yesh Atid
10:25-11:15
Panel on Israel, the US and the Iran Crisis. Panelists: Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, former Mossad Director Meir Dagan, former Israeli National Security Advisor Giora Eiland, Jerusalem Post Senior contributing Editor Caroline Glick, and former head of the National Security Council, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan
11:15-12:00
Coffee break
12:00-12:10
Speech by Ron Prosor, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations
12:10-12:30
Speech by Nita Lowey Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 17th district
12:35-12:50
Speech by Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel
12:40-12:45
Speech by Ofir Fisher, co-founder of the OR Movement
12:50-1:05
Speech by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel B. Shapiro
1:05-1:15
Speech by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein
, President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
1:15-1:25
Speech by Dr. Moti Klein, head of Intensive Care at Beersheba's Soroka Medical Center, "Israel's Medical Iron Dome-Saving Lives under Fire"
1:25-1:35
Award for bravery to Deputy commander of the Paratroopers Brigade who participated in Operation Protective Edge
1:35-2:45
Lunch
2:45-2:55
Speech by Efi Stenzler World Chairman of KKL-JNF
2:55-3:50
Panel on The Alarming Rise of Global anti-Semitism: A rapidly Gathering Storm. Panelists: Ambassador Ronald S. Lauder- President of the World Jewish Congress, Ira N.Forman US State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism, Robert Singer- CEO and Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, Irwin Cotler, Member of Parliament and Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sara Bloomfield- Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, and Thane Rosenbaum- author and Senior Fellow at the New York University School of Law
3:50-3:55
Presentation of The Jerusalem Post Culture Award to Israeli singer, cantor and performer Dudu Fisher
3:55-4:15
Performance by Dudu Fisher
4:15
Speech by Gabriel Hamani, Manager of Bank Hapoalim’s US branches
4:15-4:40
Speech by Rudy Giuliani, 107th Mayor of New York City (1993-2001)
4:40-5:00
Speech by Caroline Glick, senior contributing editor of The Jerusalem Post