May 22, 2016
Marriott Marquis
New York
Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and breakfast
9:00-9:30
Welcome by
Steve Linde,
outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post and
Yaakov Katz,
new Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:30-9:50
Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs
Naftali Bennett
is interviewed by Steve Linde
9:50-10:00
Opening speech by JPost conference president
Ronald S. Lauder,
President of the World Jewish Congress
10:00-10:15
Speech by
MK Gilad Erdan,
Minister of Public Security, Minister of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy
10:15-10:50
Panel: The future of the Jewish people and the war against BDS
Moderator:
Caroline B. Glick
Participants:
Adam Milstein, Elazar Stern, Shalom Norman, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, Rabbi Menachem Margolin
10:50-11:20
Michael Douglas
, Actor, 2015 Genesis Prize laureate is interviewed by Steve Linde
11:20-11:55
Coffee break
11:55-12:10
Speech by
Gila Gamliel,
Minister for Social Equality
12:10-12:20
The legacy of
Edgar Bronfman
by
Matthew Bronfman
12:20-12:35
Speech by
Dennis Ross,
co-chairman of JPPI's board and former special assistant to President Obama
12:35-12:50
Dr. Ruth Westheimer,
Renowned sex therapist, author and TV personality, talks about Israel and Judaism
12:50-13:00
Speech by
Danny Danon,
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
1:00-1:15
Special address by
"The Green Prince"
author
Mosab Hassan Yousef
1:15-2:10
Festive lunch
2:10-2:20
Speech by
Gideon Sa'ar,
Former Interior and Education Minister
2:20-3:00
Panel: Does the world have an answer to Islamic terror?
Moderator:
Yaakov Katz
Participants:
Caroline B. Glick, Dr. Anat Berko, Gabi Ashkenazi, Efraim Halevy, Malcolm Hoenlein
3:00-3:10
Speech by
Ron Dermer,
Israel's Ambassador to the United States
3:10-3:20
The Jerusalem Post 2016 Prize will be awarded to
Mobileye
for its revolutionary approach and life-saving technological breakthroughs
3:20-3:30
Speech by
Yisrael Katz,
Minister of Transportation and Intelligence
3:30-4:05
Panel: The Israeli Economy: Investment, Challenges and New Energy
Moderator:
Yaakov Katz
Participants:
Nili Shalev, Izzy Tapoohi,
Prof. Efraim Chalamish, Keith Elliott
4:05-4:20
Performance by
David Broza,
Israeli singer and songwriter
4:20-4:35
Speech by
Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA),
US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman
4:35-4:40
The Jerusalem Post Social Affairs Prize for 2016 - “Special in Uniform”
Lt. Col Ariel Almog,
Chairman of Special in Uniform
Sergeant Roni Levi,
Special in Uniform
Yossi Kahana,
Director, JNF Task Force on Disabilities
4:40-4:50
Speech by
Brig. Gen. Uri Oron,
Head of Intelligence Air Force
4:50-5:05
Speech by
Caroline B. Glick,
senior contributing editor of The Jerusalem Post
5:05-5:10
Special video address by
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Singing of Hatikva led by
David Serero
*The program is subject to change.
