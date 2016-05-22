 Program
  • Home
  • Speakers
  • Program
  • Registration
  • Media
  • Contact Us
  • Sponsors
  • Previous Event
    • Program:
    7:30-9:00
    Registration and breakfast
    9:00-9:30
    Welcome by Steve Linde, outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post and Yaakov Katz,  new Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post 
    9:30-9:50
    Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett is interviewed by Steve Linde
    9:50-10:00
    Opening speech by JPost conference president Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress
    10:00-10:15
    Speech by MK Gilad Erdan, Minister of Public Security, Minister of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy
    10:15-10:50
    Panel: The future of the Jewish people and the war against BDS
    • Moderator:  Caroline B. Glick
    • Participants: Adam Milstein, Elazar Stern, Shalom Norman, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, Rabbi Menachem Margolin
    10:50-11:20
    Michael Douglas, Actor, 2015 Genesis Prize laureate is interviewed by Steve Linde
    11:20-11:55
    Coffee break
    11:55-12:10 
    Speech by Gila Gamliel, Minister for Social Equality
    12:10-12:20 
    The legacy of Edgar Bronfman by Matthew Bronfman
    12:20-12:35 
    Speech by Dennis Ross, co-chairman of JPPI's board and former special assistant to President Obama
    12:35-12:50 
    Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Renowned sex therapist, author and TV personality, talks about Israel and Judaism
    12:50-13:00
    Speech by Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations
    1:00-1:15
    Special address by "The Green Prince" author Mosab Hassan Yousef
     1:15-2:10
    Festive lunch
    2:10-2:20 
    Speech by Gideon Sa'ar, Former Interior and Education Minister
    2:20-3:00
    Panel: Does the world have an answer to Islamic terror?
    • Moderator: Yaakov Katz
    • Participants: Caroline B. Glick, Dr. Anat Berko, Gabi Ashkenazi, Efraim Halevy, Malcolm Hoenlein
    3:00-3:10
    Speech by Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the United States
    3:10-3:20
    The Jerusalem Post 2016 Prize will be awarded to Mobileye for its revolutionary approach and life-saving technological breakthroughs
    3:20-3:30
    Speech by Yisrael Katz, Minister of Transportation and Intelligence
    3:30-4:05
    Panel: The Israeli Economy: Investment, Challenges and New Energy
    • Moderator:  Yaakov Katz
    • Participants: Nili Shalev, Izzy Tapoohi, Prof. Efraim Chalamish, Keith Elliott
    4:05-4:20
    Performance by David Broza, Israeli singer and songwriter
    4:20-4:35
    Speech by Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman
    4:35-4:40
    The Jerusalem Post Social Affairs Prize for 2016 - “Special in Uniform”
    • Lt. Col Ariel Almog, Chairman of Special in Uniform
    • Sergeant Roni Levi, Special in Uniform
    • Yossi Kahana, Director, JNF Task Force on Disabilities
    4:40-4:50
    Speech by Brig. Gen. Uri Oron, Head of Intelligence Air Force
    4:50-5:05
    Speech by Caroline B. Glick, senior contributing editor of The Jerusalem Post
    5:05-5:10
    Special video address by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    Singing of Hatikva led by David Serero

    *The program is subject to change.
     
    www.jpost.com