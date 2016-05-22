Home
Speakers
Program
Registration
Media
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
May 22, 2016
Marriott Marquis
New York
Menu:
About
Speakers
Program
Registration
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
MEET YISRAEL KATZ
Minister of Transportation and Intelligence
MEET MK GILAD ERDAN
Minister of Public Security, Minister of
Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy
MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs
MEET MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Actor, 2015 Genesis Prize laureate
MEET GILA GAMLIEL
Minister for Social Equality
MEET DANNY DANON
Israel Ambassador to the UN
MEET MOSAB HASSAN YOUSEF
Author 'Son of Hamas',
political activist and speaker
MEET DR. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
Law and Business Prof.,
Commentator and Advisor
MEET DENNIS ROSS
Former US coordinator and
envoy to the Middle East
MEET REP. ED ROYCE (R-CA)
US House Foreign Affairs
Committee Chairman
MEET RON DERMER
Israel's Ambassador to the United States
MEET MALCOLM HOENLEIN
Executive Vice Chairman, Conference of
Presidents of Major American Jewish
Organizations
MEET DR. RUTH WESTHEIMER
Renowned sex therapist,
Author and TV personality
MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
President of the World Jewish Congress
and the President of The Jerusalem Post
NY Annual Conference
MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
Former IDF Chief of Staff
Chairman of Rashi Foundation
MEET ELAZAR STERN
Knesset Member (Yesh Atid)
MEET STEVE LINDE
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
Jerusalem Post Senior
Contributing Editor
MEET DAVID BROZA
Israeli singer songwriter
MEET GIDEON SA'AR
Former Interior and Education Minister
MEET RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
President of the International
Fellowship of Christians and Jews
MEET EFRAIM HALEVY
Chairman of the Harry Triguboff Institute,
Ninth Head of the Mossad
MEET DR. LT. COL. (RET.) ANAT BERKO
Knesset Member (Likud)
MEET YAAKOV KATZ
New Editor-in-Chief of The
Jerusalem Post
MEET NILI SHALEV
Israeli Economic Minister to North America
MEET SHALOM NORMAN
CEO of the Harry Triguboff Institute
MEET ZIV AVIRAM
Co-founder, President and CEO
of Mobileye
MEET IZZY TAPOOHI
President and CEO of Israel Bonds
RABBI MENACHEM MARGOLIN
General Director of the
European Jewish Association (EJA)
MEET ADAM MILSTEIN
IAC Chairman
MEET KEITH ELLIOTT
SVP, Eastern Mediterranean
Region at Noble Energy
www.jpost.com