 Speakers
    • MEET YISRAEL KATZ
    Minister of Transportation and Intelligence

    MEET MK GILAD ERDAN
    Minister of Public Security, Minister of
    Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy

    MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
    Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs

    MEET MICHAEL DOUGLAS
    Actor, 2015 Genesis Prize laureate

    MEET GILA GAMLIEL
    Minister for Social Equality

    MEET DANNY DANON
    Israel Ambassador to the UN

    MEET MOSAB HASSAN YOUSEF
    Author 'Son of Hamas',
    political activist and speaker

    MEET DR. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
    Law and Business Prof.,
    Commentator and Advisor

    MEET DENNIS ROSS
    Former US coordinator and
    envoy to the Middle East

    MEET REP. ED ROYCE (R-CA)
    US House Foreign Affairs
    Committee Chairman

    MEET RON DERMER
    Israel's Ambassador to the United States

    MEET MALCOLM HOENLEIN
    Executive Vice Chairman, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

    MEET DR. RUTH WESTHEIMER
    Renowned sex therapist,
    Author and TV personality

    MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
    President of the World Jewish Congress
    and the President of The Jerusalem Post
    NY Annual Conference

    MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
    Former IDF Chief of Staff
    Chairman of Rashi Foundation

    MEET ELAZAR STERN
    Knesset Member (Yesh Atid)

    MEET STEVE LINDE
    Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

    MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
    Jerusalem Post Senior
    Contributing Editor

    MEET DAVID BROZA
    Israeli singer songwriter

    MEET GIDEON SA'AR
    Former Interior and Education Minister

    MEET RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
    President of the International
    Fellowship of Christians and Jews

    MEET EFRAIM HALEVY
    Chairman of the Harry Triguboff Institute, Ninth Head of the Mossad

    MEET DR. LT. COL. (RET.) ANAT BERKO
    Knesset Member (Likud)

    MEET YAAKOV KATZ
    New Editor-in-Chief of The
    Jerusalem Post

    MEET NILI SHALEV
    Israeli Economic Minister to North America

    MEET SHALOM NORMAN
    CEO of the Harry Triguboff Institute

    MEET ZIV AVIRAM
    Co-founder, President and CEO
    of Mobileye

    MEET IZZY TAPOOHI
    President and CEO of Israel Bonds

    RABBI MENACHEM MARGOLIN
    General Director of the
    European Jewish Association (EJA)

    MEET ADAM MILSTEIN
    IAC Chairman

    MEET KEITH ELLIOTT
    SVP, Eastern Mediterranean
    Region at Noble Energy
    www.jpost.com