    • Program:
    7:30-9:00
    Registration and Breakfast
    9:00-9:15 
    Welcome by Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
    9:15-9:25
    Speech by Israel Katz, Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
    9:25-9:35
    Speech by Dr. Yuval Steinitz , Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
    9:35-9:45
    Speech by Mk. Isaac Herzog, Leader of the Opposition & Chairman of the Labor Party
    9:45-9:55
    Speech by Jerusalem Post Conference President Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress
    9:55-10:02
    The Jerusalem Post International Economic Contribution Award for 2017
    10:02-10:22
    Interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, By Yaakov Katz
    10:22-10:32
    Tribute to Jewish Veterans of World War II in honor of the upcoming anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany, by the American Forum of Russian Speaking Jewry – The Home for Russian American Jews for Israel
    10:32-10:42
    Presentation by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF)
    10:42-10:52
    Speech by Ofir Akunis, Israel's Minister of Science and Technology
    10:52-11:02
    Speech by Ayelet Shaked, Israel's Minister of Justice
    11:02-11:12
    Assaf Wiess, Founder & CEO of Ma’agalim - Empowering Israel’s At-Risk Youth
    11:12-11:57 
    Coffee
    11:57-12:07
    Speech by Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network - Assuta Ashdod: Healthcare in Israel Heats Up‏
    12:07-12:37
    Panel - The Middle East's Economy in the Trump era
    Moderator: Dr. Efraim Chalamish,  Law and Business Prof., media commentator, and adviser
    Participants: Maj. Gen. (res.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel Member of EMET Prize Award Committee, Bini Zomer, Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy. Nissim Zioni Founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev and Yaky Yanay CEO & President of Pluristem Therapeutics and Inon Elroy, Israel's Economic Minister to North America
    12:37-12:47
    Speech by Naftali Bennett, Israel's Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister, By Herb Keinon
    12:47-12:57
    Speech by Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of local Authorities in Israel
    12:57-1:07
    Inside Innovation – The OrCam Story by Elad Serfaty, Senior Vice President, OrCam
    1:07-1:17
    BDS, Diplomacy and Delegitimization: How to Tell the Truth in the UN, by Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the UN
    1:17-1:27
    Speech by Eli Beer, Founder and President United Hatzalah of Israel
    1:27-2:27
    Lunch
    2:27-2:32
    The Jerusalem Post Award to Mr.  Arie Dubson, CEO of the A.M.N. Foundation
    2:32-3:02
    Iran, ISIS, Hamas & Hezbollah - Two IDF Chiefs of Staff on Israel's Security Challenges: Lt. Gen. (res.) Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon & Lt. Gen. (ret.) Dani Haloutz, moderated byYaakov Katz
    3:02-3:07
    Speech by Irina Nevzlin, President of the Nadav Foundation & Chair of the Board of Directors of Beit Hatfutsot, The Museum of the Jewish People
    3:07-3:52
    Panel - Is Israel Still the State of All the Jews?
    Participants: Jerry Silverman, President & CEO, The Jewish Federations of North America, Rabbi Julie Schonfeld, Executive Vice President of The Rabbinical Assembly, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of Union for Reform Judaism and Rabbi Dovid Eliezrie, Founder & Director of North County Chabad Center
     
    3:52-4:02
    Israel's Defender, Interview with Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus, moderated by Herb Keinon
    4:02-4:07
    David Brand, CEO of DMB Strategic, introducing the film “IN OUR HANDS-THE BATTLE FOR JERUSALEM” A CBN DOCUMENTARIES FILM The Christian Broadcast Network
    4:07-4:27
    The Jerusalem Post Lifetime Achievement Award to Larry King , followed by interview withYaakov Katz on his life, career and Jewish identity
    4:27-4:42
    A View of Israel from the US Senate: Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas & Deb Fischer U.S. Senator from Nebraska, moderated by Herb Keinon
    4:42-4:52
    Speech by Grace Meng (D-NY) Member of the House Appropriations Committee
    4:52-5:02
    Speech by Caroline B. Glick, Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor

    Singing of Hatikva  by opera singer David Serero.
     
