Home
Speakers
Program
Registration
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
00
days
:
00
hours
:
00
minutes
:
00
seconds
May 7, 2017
Marriott Marquis
New York
Need Help?
Available 24 hours a day
1-573-539-6606
Menu:
Home
Registration
Speakers
Program
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and Breakfast
9:00-9:15
Welcome by
Yaakov Katz
,
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15-9:25
Speech by
Israel Katz,
Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
9:25-9:35
Speech by Dr.
Yuval Steinitz
, Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
9:35-9:45
Speech by Mk.
Isaac Herzog
, Leader of the Opposition & Chairman of the Labor Party
9:45-9:55
Speech by Jerusalem Post Conference President
Ronald S. Lauder
, President of the World Jewish Congress
9:55-10:02
The Jerusalem Post International Economic Contribution Award for 2017
10:02-10:22
Interview with Dr.
Sebastian Gorka
, Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, By
Yaakov Katz
10:22-10:32
Tribute to Jewish Veterans of World War II in honor of the upcoming anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany, by the American Forum of Russian Speaking Jewry – The Home for Russian American Jews for Israel
10:32-10:42
Presentation by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF)
10:42-10:52
Speech by
Ofir Akunis
, Israel's Minister of Science and Technology
10:52-11:02
Speech by
Ayelet Shaked
, Israel's Minister of Justice
11:02-11:12
Assaf Wiess
, Founder & CEO of Ma’agalim - Empowering Israel’s At-Risk Youth
11:12-11:57
Coffee
11:57-12:07
Speech by
Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer
, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network - Assuta Ashdod: Healthcare in Israel Heats Up
12:07-12:37
Panel - The Middle East's Economy in the Trump era
Moderator: Dr. Efraim Chalamish,
Law and Business Prof., media commentator, and adviser
Participants
: Maj. Gen. (res.) Prof.
Isaac Ben-Israel
Member of EMET Prize Award Committee,
Bini Zomer
, Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy.
Nissim Zioni
Founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev and
Yaky Yanay
CEO & President of Pluristem Therapeutics and
Inon Elroy
, Israel's Economic Minister to North America
12:37-12:47
Speech by
Naftali Bennett
, Israel's Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister, By Herb Keinon
12:47-12:57
Speech by
Haim Bibas
, Chairman of the Federation of local Authorities in Israel
12:57-1:07
Inside Innovation – The OrCam Story by
Elad Serfaty
, Senior Vice President, OrCam
1:07-1:17
BDS, Diplomacy and Delegitimization: How to Tell the Truth in the UN, by
Danny Danon
, Israel's Ambassador to the UN
1:17-1:27
Speech by
Eli Beer
, Founder and President United Hatzalah of Israel
1:27-2:27
Lunch
2:27-2:32
The Jerusalem Post Award to Mr.
Arie Dubson
, CEO of the A.M.N. Foundation
2:32-3:02
Iran, ISIS, Hamas & Hezbollah - Two IDF Chiefs of Staff on Israel's Security Challenges: Lt. Gen. (res.)
Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon
& Lt. Gen. (ret.)
Dani Haloutz
, moderated by
Yaakov Katz
3:02-3:07
Speech by
Irina Nevzlin
, President of the Nadav Foundation & Chair of the Board of Directors of Beit Hatfutsot, The Museum of the Jewish People
3:07-3:52
Panel - Is Israel Still the State of All the Jews?
Participants
:
Jerry Silverman
, President & CEO, The Jewish Federations of North America, Rabbi
Julie Schonfeld
, Executive Vice President of The Rabbinical Assembly, Rabbi
Rick Jacobs
, President of Union for Reform Judaism and Rabbi
Dovid Eliezrie
, Founder & Director of North County Chabad Center
3:52-4:02
Israel's Defender, Interview with
Alan Dershowitz
, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus, moderated by
Herb Keinon
4:02-4:07
David Brand
, CEO of DMB Strategic, introducing the film “IN OUR HANDS-THE BATTLE FOR JERUSALEM” A CBN DOCUMENTARIES FILM The Christian Broadcast Network
4:07-4:27
The Jerusalem Post Lifetime Achievement Award to
Larry King
, followed by interview with
Yaakov Katz
on his life, career and Jewish identity
4:27-4:42
A View of Israel from the US Senate:
Tom Cotton
, U.S. Senator from Arkansas &
Deb Fischer
U.S. Senator from Nebraska, moderated by
Herb Keinon
4:42-4:52
Speech by
Grace Meng
(D-NY) Member of the House Appropriations Committee
4:52-5:02
Speech by
Caroline B. Glick
, Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
Singing of Hatikva by opera singer David Serero.
www.jpost.com