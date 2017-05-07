Program:

7:30-9:00 7:30-9:00

Registration and Breakfast

9:00-9:15 9:00-9:15

Welcome by Yaakov Katz , Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:15-9:25 9:15-9:25

Speech by Israel Katz, Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member

9:25-9:35 9:25-9:35

Speech by Dr. Yuval Steinitz , Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources

9:35-9:45 9:35-9:45

Speech by Mk. Isaac Herzog , Leader of the Opposition & Chairman of the Labor Party

9:45-9:55 9:45-9:55

Speech by Jerusalem Post Conference President Ronald S. Lauder , President of the World Jewish Congress

9:55-10:02 9:55-10:02

The Jerusalem Post International Economic Contribution Award for 2017

10:02-10:22 10:02-10:22

Interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka , Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, By Yaakov Katz

10:22-10:32 10:22-10:32

Tribute to Jewish Veterans of World War II in honor of the upcoming anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany, by the American Forum of Russian Speaking Jewry – The Home for Russian American Jews for Israel

10:32-10:42 10:32-10:42

Presentation by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF)

10:42-10:52 10:42-10:52

Speech by Ofir Akunis , Israel's Minister of Science and Technology

10:52-11:02 10:52-11:02

Speech by Ayelet Shaked , Israel's Minister of Justice

11:02-11:12 11:02-11:12

Assaf Wiess , Founder & CEO of Ma’agalim - Empowering Israel’s At-Risk Youth

11:12-11:57 11:12-11:57

Coffee

11:57-12:07 11:57-12:07

Speech by Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network - Assuta Ashdod: Healthcare in Israel Heats Up‏

12:07-12:37 12:07-12:37

Panel - The Middle East's Economy in the Trump era

Moderator: Dr. Efraim Chalamish, Law and Business Prof., media commentator, and adviser

Participants : Maj. Gen. (res.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel Member of EMET Prize Award Committee, Bini Zomer , Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy. Nissim Zioni Founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev and Yaky Yanay CEO & President of Pluristem Therapeutics and Inon Elroy , Israel's Economic Minister to North America

12:37-12:47 12:37-12:47

Speech by Naftali Bennett , Israel's Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister, By Herb Keinon



12:47-12:57 12:47-12:57

Speech by Haim Bibas , Chairman of the Federation of local Authorities in Israel



12:57-1:07 12:57-1:07

Inside Innovation – The OrCam Story by Elad Serfaty , Senior Vice President, OrCam

1:07-1:17 1:07-1:17

BDS, Diplomacy and Delegitimization: How to Tell the Truth in the UN, by Danny Danon , Israel's Ambassador to the UN

1:17-1:27 1:17-1:27

Speech by Eli Beer , Founder and President United Hatzalah of Israel

1:27-2:27 1:27-2:27

Lunch

2:27-2:32 2:27-2:32

The Jerusalem Post Award to Mr. Arie Dubson , CEO of the A.M.N. Foundation

2:32-3:02 2:32-3:02

Iran, ISIS, Hamas & Hezbollah - Two IDF Chiefs of Staff on Israel's Security Challenges: Lt. Gen. (res.) Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon & Lt. Gen. (ret.) Dani Haloutz , moderated by Yaakov Katz

3:02-3:07 3:02-3:07

Speech by Irina Nevzlin , President of the Nadav Foundation & Chair of the Board of Directors of Beit Hatfutsot, The Museum of the Jewish People

3:07-3:52 3:07-3:52

Panel - Is Israel Still the State of All the Jews?

Participants : Jerry Silverman , President & CEO, The Jewish Federations of North America, Rabbi Julie Schonfeld , Executive Vice President of The Rabbinical Assembly, Rabbi Rick Jacobs , President of Union for Reform Judaism and Rabbi Dovid Eliezrie , Founder & Director of North County Chabad Center



3:52-4:02 3:52-4:02

Israel's Defender, Interview with Alan Dershowitz , Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus, moderated by Herb Keinon

4:02-4:07 4:02-4:07

David Brand , CEO of DMB Strategic, introducing the film “IN OUR HANDS-THE BATTLE FOR JERUSALEM” A CBN DOCUMENTARIES FILM The Christian Broadcast Network

4:07-4:27 4:07-4:27

The Jerusalem Post Lifetime Achievement Award to Larry King , followed by interview with Yaakov Katz on his life, career and Jewish identity

4:27-4:42 4:27-4:42

A View of Israel from the US Senate: Tom Cotton , U.S. Senator from Arkansas & Deb Fischer U.S. Senator from Nebraska, moderated by Herb Keinon

4:42-4:52 4:42-4:52

Speech by Grace Meng (D-NY) Member of the House Appropriations Committee

4:52-5:02 4:52-5:02

Speech by Caroline B. Glick , Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor