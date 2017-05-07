 Speakers
    • MEET DR SEBASTIAN GORKA
    Deputy Assistant to President Trump

    MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
    Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister

    MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
    Israel's Defense Minister

    MEET ISRAEL KATZ
    Transportation and Intelligence Minister
    and Security Cabinet Member

    MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
    President of the World Jewish Congress
    and Former US Ambassador to Austria

    MEET AYELET SHAKED
    Israel's Minister of Justice

    MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
    Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure,
    Energy and Water Resources

    MEET MK ISAAC HERZOG
    Leader of the Opposition & Chairman
    of the Israeli Labor Party

    MEET OFIR AKUNIS
    Israel's Minister of Science

    MEET HAIM BIBAS
    Chairman of the Federation of
    Local Authorities in Israel

    MEET MOSHE YA'ALON
    Former Chief of Staff of the IDF
    and Former Defense Minister

    MEET PROF. ALAN DERSHOWITZ
    Felix Frankfurter Professor
    of Law Emeritus

    MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
    Senior Contributing Editor
    of The Jerusalem Post

    MEET LARRY KING
    Television and Radio Host

    MEET YAAKOV KATZ
    Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

    MEET TOM COTTON (R)
    U.S. Senator for Arkansas

    MEET BINI ZOMER
    Israel Country Manager,
    Noble Energy

    MEET DANNY DANON
    Israel's Ambassador to the UN

    MEET RABBI JULIE SCHONFELD
    Executive Vice President of
    The Rabbinical Assembly

    MEET DAN HALUTZ
    Former Chief of Staff of the IDF

    MEET ASSAF WIESS
    Founder & CEO of Ma’agalim,
    Empowering Israel’s At-Risk Youth

    MEET ARIE DUBSON
    CEO of A.M.N. Foundation

    MEET PROF. ISAAC BEN-ISRAEL
    Member of EMET Prize
    Award Committee

    MEET IRINA NEVZLIN
    President of Nadav Foundation & Chair
    of the Board of Directors of Beit Hatfutsot

    MEET ELI BEER
    President United Hatzalah of Israel

    MEET NISSIM ZIONI
    Founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev

    MEET JOSHUA (SHUKI) SHEMER
    Chairman of the Board of Directors,
    Assuta Medical Centers Network

    MEET JERRY SILVERMAN
    President & CEO, The Jewish
    Federations of North America

    MEET RABBI RICK JACOBS
    President of Union for Reform Judaism

    MEET DEB FISCHER
    U.S. Senator for Nebraska

    MEET YAKY YANAY
    CEO & President of
    Pluristem Therapeutics

    MEET RABBI DOVID ELIEZRIE
    Director of North County Chabad Center

    MEET INON ELROY
    Israel's Economic Minister to North America

    MEET GRACE MENG (D-NY)
    Member of the House Appropriations
    Committee (D-NY) 

    MEET DR. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
    NYU Law and IESE Business
    Professor

    MEET ELAD SERFATI
    Senior Vice President, OrCam

    MEET HERB KEINON
    Diplomatic Correspondent,
    The Jerusalem Post

    MEET DAVID BRAND
    CEO of DMB Strategic
