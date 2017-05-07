Home
Speakers
Program
Registration
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
00
days
:
00
hours
:
00
minutes
:
00
seconds
May 7, 2017
Marriott Marquis
New York
Need Help?
Available 24 hours a day
1-573-539-6606
Menu:
Home
Registration
Speakers
Program
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
MEET DR SEBASTIAN GORKA
Deputy Assistant to President Trump
MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister
MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Israel's Defense Minister
MEET ISRAEL KATZ
Transportation and Intelligence Minister
and Security Cabinet Member
MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
President of the World Jewish Congress
and Former US Ambassador to Austria
MEET AYELET SHAKED
Israel's Minister of Justice
MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure,
Energy and Water Resources
MEET MK ISAAC HERZOG
Leader of the Opposition & Chairman
of the Israeli Labor Party
MEET OFIR AKUNIS
Israel's Minister of Science
MEET HAIM BIBAS
Chairman of the Federation of
Local Authorities in Israel
MEET MOSHE YA'ALON
Former Chief of Staff of the IDF
and Former Defense Minister
MEET PROF. ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Felix Frankfurter Professor
of Law Emeritus
MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
Senior Contributing Editor
of The Jerusalem Post
MEET LARRY KING
Television and Radio Host
MEET YAAKOV KATZ
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
MEET TOM COTTON (R)
U.S. Senator for Arkansas
MEET BINI ZOMER
Israel Country Manager,
Noble Energy
MEET DANNY DANON
Israel's Ambassador to the UN
MEET RABBI JULIE SCHONFELD
Executive Vice President of
The Rabbinical Assembly
MEET DAN HALUTZ
Former Chief of Staff of the IDF
MEET ASSAF WIESS
Founder & CEO of Ma’agalim,
Empowering Israel’s At-Risk Youth
MEET ARIE DUBSON
CEO of A.M.N. Foundation
MEET PROF. ISAAC BEN-ISRAEL
Member of EMET Prize
Award Committee
MEET IRINA NEVZLIN
President of Nadav Foundation & Chair
of the Board of Directors of Beit Hatfutsot
MEET ELI BEER
President United Hatzalah of Israel
MEET NISSIM ZIONI
Founder & CEO of Pitchon-Lev
MEET JOSHUA (SHUKI) SHEMER
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Assuta Medical Centers Network
MEET JERRY SILVERMAN
President & CEO, The Jewish
Federations of North America
MEET RABBI RICK JACOBS
President of Union for Reform Judaism
MEET DEB FISCHER
U.S. Senator for Nebraska
MEET YAKY YANAY
CEO & President of
Pluristem Therapeutics
MEET RABBI DOVID ELIEZRIE
Director of North County Chabad Center
MEET INON ELROY
Israel's Economic Minister to North
America
MEET GRACE MENG (D-NY)
Member of the House Appropriations
Committee (D-NY)
MEET DR. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
NYU Law and IESE Business
Professor
MEET ELAD SERFATI
Senior Vice President, OrCam
MEET HERB KEINON
Diplomatic Correspondent,
The Jerusalem Post
MEET DAVID BRAND
CEO of DMB Strategic
www.jpost.com