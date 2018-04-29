Home
April 29, 2018
Marriott Marquis
New York
Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and Breakfast
9:00-9:15
Welcome by
Yaakov Katz
,
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15-9:25
Speech by
Israel Katz,
Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
9:25-9:35
Speech by Dr.
Yuval Steinitz
, Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
9:35-9:45
Prof.
Elhanan Bar-On MD
, MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center- Tel Hashomer
9:45-9:55
Interview with Senator
Ben Cardin
, (D-Maryland)
9:55-10:15
Interview with Defense
Minister Avigdor Liberman
10:15-11:00
panel
11:00-11:10
Speech by
Lindsey Graham
- United States Senator From South Carolian
11:10-11:20
Speech by
Dani Dayan
- Consul General of Israel in New York
11:20-12:00
Coffee
12:00-12:10
Speech by
Tzachi Hanegbi
- Minister for Regional Cooperation
12:10-12:20
Speech by
Gila Gamliel
- Minister for Social Equality
12:20-12:40
Interview with
Ehud Olmert
- Former Prime Minister
12:40-12:50
Speech by Ambassador
Danny Danon
- Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN
12:50-13:20
Panel - Newspapers in the era of Fake News, Netanyahu and Trump
Moderator:
Steve Linde
editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report
Participants:
Bret Stephens
Bret Stephens, Columnist, New York Times.
David Makovsky
, Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and
Caroline B.Glick
, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post
13:20-13:30
Sponsors
13:30-14:30
Lunch
14:30-14:40
Speech by
Yoav Gallant
- Minister of Construction and Housing
14:40-15:00
A debate between
Caroline Glick
, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post and
Anshel Pfeffer
, Haaretz Senior Columnist
15:00-15:20
Security dialogue between
Gideon Sa'ar
Former Minister of Security Cabinet and Genral (Ret.)
Gabi Ashkenazi
, former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman Of The Board of The Rashi Foundation
15:20-15:40
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
, Renowned sex Therapist, author and TV personality for a conversation about Israel and Judaism
15:40-15:55
Interview with
Anthony Scaramucci
- Former White House Communications Director
15:55-16:00
Reservists on Duty
16:00-16:15
IDF representative
