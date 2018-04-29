Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and Breakfast
9:00-9:15 
Welcome by Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15-9:25
Speech by Israel Katz, Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
9:25-9:35
Speech by Dr. Yuval Steinitz , Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
9:35-9:45
Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD , MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center- Tel Hashomer
9:45-9:55
Interview with Senator  Ben Cardin , (D-Maryland)
9:55-10:15
Interview with Defense   Minister Avigdor Liberman
10:15-11:00
panel
11:00-11:10
Speech by Lindsey Graham - United States Senator From South Carolian
11:10-11:20
Speech by Dani Dayan - Consul General of Israel in New York
11:20-12:00
Coffee
12:00-12:10
Speech by Tzachi Hanegbi- Minister for Regional Cooperation
12:10-12:20
Speech by Gila Gamliel - Minister for Social Equality
12:20-12:40 
Interview with Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister
12:40-12:50
Speech by Ambassador Danny Danon - Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN
12:50-13:20
Panel - Newspapers in the era of Fake News, Netanyahu and Trump
Moderator: Steve Linde   editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report
Participants: Bret Stephens Bret Stephens, Columnist, New York Times. David Makovsky, Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and Caroline B.Glick , Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post
13:20-13:30
13:30-14:30
Lunch
14:30-14:40
Speech by Yoav Gallant- Minister of Construction and Housing
14:40-15:00
A debate between Caroline Glick, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post andAnshel Pfeffer , Haaretz Senior Columnist
15:00-15:20
Security dialogue between Gideon Sa'ar Former Minister of Security Cabinet and Genral (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi , former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman Of The Board of The Rashi Foundation
15:20-15:40
Dr. Ruth Westheimer , Renowned sex Therapist, author and TV personality for a conversation about Israel and Judaism
15:40-15:55
Interview with Anthony Scaramucci- Former White House Communications Director
15:55-16:00
Reservists on Duty
16:00-16:15
IDF representative
