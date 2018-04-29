Program:

7:30-9:00 7:30-9:00

Registration and Breakfast

9:00-9:15 9:00-9:15

Welcome by Yaakov Katz , Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:15-9:25 9:15-9:25

Speech by Israel Katz, Israel's Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member

9:25-9:35 9:25-9:35

Speech by Dr. Yuval Steinitz , Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources

9:35-9:45 9:35-9:45

Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD , MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center- Tel Hashomer

9:45-9:55 9:45-9:55

Interview with Senator Ben Cardin , (D-Maryland)

9:55-10:15 9:55-10:15

Interview with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman

10:15-11:00 10:15-11:00

panel

11:00-11:10 11:00-11:10

Speech by Lindsey Graham - United States Senator From South Carolian

11:10-11:20 11:10-11:20

Speech by Dani Dayan - Consul General of Israel in New York

11:20-12:00 11:20-12:00

Coffee

12:00-12:10 12:00-12:10

Speech by Tzachi Hanegbi - Minister for Regional Cooperation

12:10-12:20 12:10-12:20

Speech by Gila Gamliel - Minister for Social Equality

12:20-12:40 12:20-12:40

Interview with Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister

12:40-12:50 12:40-12:50

Speech by Ambassador Danny Danon - Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN

12:50-13:20 12:50-13:20

Panel - Newspapers in the era of Fake News, Netanyahu and Trump

Moderator: Steve Linde editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report

Participants: Bret Stephens Bret Stephens, Columnist, New York Times. David Makovsky , Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and Caroline B.Glick , Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post

13:20-13:30 13:20-13:30

Sponsors

13:30-14:30 13:30-14:30

Lunch

14:30-14:40 14:30-14:40

Speech by Yoav Gallant - Minister of Construction and Housing

14:40-15:00 14:40-15:00

A debate between Caroline Glick , Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post and Anshel Pfeffer , Haaretz Senior Columnist

15:00-15:20 15:00-15:20

Security dialogue between Gideon Sa'ar Former Minister of Security Cabinet and Genral (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi , former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman Of The Board of The Rashi Foundation

15:20-15:40 15:20-15:40

Dr. Ruth Westheimer , Renowned sex Therapist, author and TV personality for a conversation about Israel and Judaism

15:40-15:55 15:40-15:55

Interview with Anthony Scaramucci - Former White House Communications Director

15:55-16:00 15:55-16:00

Reservists on Duty