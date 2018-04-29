Home
April 29, 2018
Marriott Marquis
New York
MEET Avigdor Liberman
Minister of Defense
MEET Israel Katz
Transportation and Intelligence Minister
and Security Cabinet Member
MEET Yuval Steinitz
Minister of National Infrastructure,
Energy and Water Resources
MEET Yoav Gallant
Minister of Construction
and Housing
MEET Gila Gamliel
Minister for Social Equality
MEET Tzachi Hanegbi
Minister for Regional Cooperation
MEET Ambassador Danny Danon
Permanent Representative
of Israel to the UN
MEET Lindsey Graham
Senior United States Senator
From South Carolian
MEET Ehud Olmert
Former Prime Minister
MEET Gideon Sa'ar
Former Minister and security
cabinet member
MEET Genral (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi
Chairman Of The Board OF
The Rashi Foundation
MEET Caroline B.Glick
Senior Contributing Editor
of The Jerusalem Post
MEET Anshel Pfeffer
Haaretz Senior Columnist
MEET Yaakov Katz
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
MEET DR. Ruth Westheimer
Renowned sex therapist
Author and TV personality
MEET Bret Stephens
Columnist, New York Times.
Editor-in-Chief, Jerusalem Post,
2002-2004
MEET Dani Dayan
Consul General of Israel in New York
MEET David Mekovsky
Ziegler distinguished fellow at
The Washington Institute for Near East
Policy
MEET Anthony Scaramucci
Former White House Communications
Director
Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD,MPH
Israel Center for Disaster Medicine
Director and Humanitarian Response
Sheba Medical Center
MEET Ben Cardin
United States Senator (Maryland)
