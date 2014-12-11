About
December 11, 2014
Preliminary Program:
8:00-9:15
Assembly and Breakfast
9:15-9:30
Greetings and Opening Address
Steve Linde
, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:30-9:40
Bank Hapoalim Start-Up Nation Award introduced by
Steve Linde
and
Zion Kenan
, President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim.
Start–Up Nation Award presented by the 9th President of the State of Israel President
Shimon Peres
9:40-10:00
Steve Linde
interviews the 9th President of the State of Israel
Shimon Peres
10:00-10:20
Address by MK
Yair Lapid
10:20-10:40
Address by Interior Minister
Gilad Erdan
10:40-10:50
Greetings from Jerusalem Mayor
Nir Barkat
10:50-11:00
Address by Chairman of KKL-JNF
Efi Stenzler
11:00-11:45
Break–coffee, cake and mingling
11:45-12:00
Security overview by Major General
Nimrod Shefer
Head of the IDF Planning Directorate
12:00-13:00
Panel on
“Europe–Israel:
Threats and opportunities
”
Opening Remarks:
Vladimir Sloutsker
, President of The Israeli-Jewish Congress.
- Moderator
:
Herb Keinon,
Diplomatic correspondent at The Jerusalem Post
- H.E.
Francesco
Maria Talo
, Italian Ambassador to Israel
- H.E.
Jesper Vahr
, Danish Ambassador to Israel
-
Simon Johnson
, CEO, The Jewish Leadership Council UK
-
Aviv Shir-On,
Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director-General for Western Europe
-
MK Hilik Bar,
Deputy Knesset Speaker and Chair of European Forum of the Knesset (EFK)
- Concluding Remarks:
Caroline B. Glick
, Senior Contributor and Editor at The Jerusalem Post
13:00-13:15
Address by US Ambassador to Israel
Daniel Shapiro
13:15-13:35
Address by Honorable President of the state of Israel
Reuven Rivlin
*Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.
For more information and registration please contact:
[email protected]
www.jpost.com