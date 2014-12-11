Preliminary Program:

8:00-9:15 8:00-9:15

Assembly and Breakfast

9:15-9:30 9:15-9:30

Greetings and Opening Address Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:30-9:40 9:30-9:40

Bank Hapoalim Start-Up Nation Award introduced by Steve Linde and Zion Kenan, President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim.

Start–Up Nation Award presented by the 9th President of the State of Israel President Shimon Peres

9:40-10:00 9:40-10:00

Steve Linde interviews the 9th President of the State of Israel Shimon Peres

10:00-10:20 10:00-10:20

Address by MK Yair Lapid

10:20-10:40 10:20-10:40

Address by Interior Minister Gilad Erdan

10:40-10:50 10:40-10:50

Greetings from Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat

10:50-11:00 10:50-11:00

Address by Chairman of KKL-JNF Efi Stenzler

11:00-11:45 11:00-11:45

Break–coffee, cake and mingling

11:45-12:00 11:45-12:00

Security overview by Major General Nimrod Shefer Head of the IDF Planning Directorate

12:00-13:00 12:00-13:00

Panel on “Europe–Israel: Threats and opportunities”

Opening Remarks: Vladimir Sloutsker, President of The Israeli-Jewish Congress.



- Moderator : Herb Keinon, Diplomatic correspondent at The Jerusalem Post

- H.E. Francesco Maria Talo, Italian Ambassador to Israel

- H.E. Jesper Vahr, Danish Ambassador to Israel

- Simon Johnson, CEO, The Jewish Leadership Council UK

- Aviv Shir-On, Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director-General for Western Europe

- MK Hilik Bar, Deputy Knesset Speaker and Chair of European Forum of the Knesset (EFK)

- Concluding Remarks: Caroline B. Glick, Senior Contributor and Editor at The Jerusalem Post









13:00-13:15 13:00-13:15

Address by US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro

13:15-13:35 13:15-13:35

Address by Honorable President of the state of Israel Reuven Rivlin