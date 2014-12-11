  • About
  • Speakers
  • Program
  • Previous Event
  • Media
  • Registration
    • Preliminary Program:
    8:00-9:15
    Assembly and Breakfast
    9:15-9:30
    Greetings and Opening Address Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
    9:30-9:40
    Bank Hapoalim Start-Up Nation Award introduced by Steve Linde and Zion Kenan, President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim.
    Start–Up Nation Award presented by the 9th President of the State of Israel President Shimon Peres
    9:40-10:00
    Steve Linde interviews the 9th President of the State of Israel Shimon Peres
    10:00-10:20
    Address by MK Yair Lapid
    10:20-10:40
    Address by Interior Minister Gilad Erdan
    10:40-10:50
    Greetings from Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat
    10:50-11:00
    Address by Chairman of KKL-JNF Efi Stenzler
    11:00-11:45
    Break–coffee, cake and mingling
    11:45-12:00
    Security overview by Major General Nimrod Shefer Head of the IDF Planning Directorate
    12:00-13:00
    Panel on “Europe–Israel: Threats and opportunities
    Opening Remarks: Vladimir Sloutsker, President of The Israeli-Jewish Congress.

    - ModeratorHerb Keinon, Diplomatic correspondent at The Jerusalem Post
    - H.E. Francesco Maria Talo, Italian Ambassador to Israel 
    - H.E. Jesper Vahr, Danish Ambassador to Israel
    - Simon Johnson, CEO, The Jewish Leadership Council UK
    Aviv Shir-On, Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director-General for Western Europe 
    MK Hilik Bar, Deputy Knesset Speaker and Chair of European Forum of the Knesset (EFK)
    - Concluding Remarks: Caroline B. Glick, Senior Contributor and Editor at The Jerusalem Post


     
       
    13:00-13:15
    Address by US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro
    13:15-13:35
    Address by Honorable President of the state of Israel Reuven Rivlin

    *Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.
    For more information and registration please contact: [email protected]
    www.jpost.com