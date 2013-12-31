Sponsorship Packages for the Diplomatic Conference
Diamond Sponsorship Package–at the cost of $50,000–including:
- A Diamond-level booth (all inclusive).
- Publication of the corporation’s name and logo as Diamond Sponsors of the Diplomatic
Conference, in all print and online publications advertised preceding and during
the Diplomatic Conference.
- An advertisement package on the Jerusalem Post’s website.
- 2 advertisement pages in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine.
- 4 advertisement pages in the Jerusalem Report Magazine or in the Jerusalem Post
International magazine (to be utilized by 31.12.13).
- A promotional article about the organization in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine,
to be distributed to all participants of the event and circulated globally with
the Jerusalem Report Magazine.
- 8 entrance tickets to the Diplomatic Conference.
Platinum Sponsorship Package–at the cost of $25,000–including:
- A Platinum-level booth (all inclusive).
- Two VIP tickets to the conference.
- Publication of the corporation’s name and logo as Platinum Sponsors of the Diplomatic
Conference, in all print and online publications advertised preceding and during
the Diplomatic Conference.
- 2 advertisement pages in the Jerusalem Report Magazine or in the Jerusalem Post
International magazine (to be utilized by 31.12.13).
- A promotional article about the organization in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine,
to be distributed to all participants of the event and circulated globally with
the Jerusalem Post Magazine
- An advertisement page in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine.
- • 5 entrance tickets to the Diplomatic Conference.
Gold Sponsorship Package–at the cost of $10,000–including:
- A Gold-level booth (all inclusive).
- Publication of the corporation’s name and logo as Gold Sponsors of the Diplomatic
Conference, in all print and online publications advertised preceding and during
the Diplomatic Conference.
- 2 advertisement pages in the Jerusalem Report Magazine or in the Jerusalem Post
International magazine (to be utilized by 31.12.13).
- A promotional article about the organization in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine,
to be distributed to all participants of the event and circulated globally with
the Jerusalem Report Magazine.
- An advertisement page in the Diplomatic Conference Magazine.
- 2 entrance tickets to the Diplomatic Conference.
For more information and to reserve a sponsorship, Yehuda Weiss:
[email protected]
or call 050-5543779
חבילות החסות לכנס הדיפלומטי הן:
חבילת חסות יהלום – בעלות של 50,000 דולר - הכוללת:
- דוכן בסטנדרט יהלום (הכול כלול).
- פרסום שם ולוגו התאגיד כנותן חסות יהלום לכנס הדיפלומטי- בכל פרסומי הפרינט והאון ליין
שיפורסמו לקראת ובמהלך הכנס הדיפלומטי.
- חבילת פרסום באתר הג'רוזלם פוסט.
- 2 עמודי פרסום במגזין הועידה הדיפלומטית.
- 4 עמודי פרסום במגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט או במגזין ג'רוזלם פוסט אינטרנשיונל לשימוש
עד. (31.12.13 )
- כתבת תדמית על הארגון במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי- יופץ למשתתפים באירוע ובתפוצה עולמית
עם מגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט.
- T8 כרטיסי כניסה לכנס הדיפלומטי.
חבילת חסות פלטיניום בעלות של 25,000 דולר הכוללת:
- דוכן בסטנדרט פלטניום (הכול כלול)
- פרסום שם ולוגו התאגיד כנותן חסות יהלום לכנס הדיפלומטי- בכל פרסומי הפרינט והאון ליין פרסום שם ולוגו התאגיד כנותן חסות פלטיניום לכנס הדיפלומטי- �בכל פרסומי הפרינט והאון ליין שיפורסמו לקראת ובמהלך הכנס הדיפלומטי.
- 2 עמודי פרסום במגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט או במגזין הג'רוזלם פוסט אינטרנשיונל (לשימוש עד 31.12.13 ).
- 2 עמודי פרסום במגזין הועידה הדיפלומטית.
- כתבת תדמית על הארגון במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי -יופץ למשתתפים באירוע ובתפוצה עולמית עם מגזין הג'רוזלם פוסט.
- כתבת תדמית על הארגון במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי- יופץ למשתתפים באירוע ובתפוצה עולמית
עם מגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט.
- עמוד פרסום במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי.
- 5 כרטיסי כניסה לכנס הדיפלומטי.
חבילת חסות זהב – בעלות של 10,000 דולר - הכוללת:
- דוכן בסטנדרט זהב (הכול כלול)
- פרסום שם ולוגו התאגיד כנותן חסות זהב לכנס הדיפלומטי- �בכל פרסומי הפרינט והאון ליין שיפורסמו לקראת ובמהלך הכנס הדיפלומטי.
- 2 עמודי פרסום במגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט או במגזין ג'רוזלם פוסט אינטרנשיונל (לשימוש עד .(31.12.13
- כתבת תדמית על הארגון במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי -יופץ למשתתפים באירוע ובתפוצה עולמית עם מגזין הג'רוזלם ריפורט.
- עמוד פרסום אחד במגזין הכנס הדיפלומטי.
- 2 כרטיסי כניסה לכנס הדיפלומטי.
למידע נוסף ולהזמנת חסות יש לפנות ליהודה וייס:
[email protected]
או בטלפון 050-554-3779