November 18, 2015
Waldorf Astoria, Jerusalem
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference December 12,2012 Daniel Herzliya Hotel
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference is a prestigious forum attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of ambassadors, embassy spokespeople and military attachés from different countries. The purpose of the conference is to develop a sensible discussion about Israel’s foreign policy and public relations. The conference will feature speeches by senior participants and a comprehensive security review. The Diplomatic Conference will gather on Dec. 12, 2012 at the Daniel Hotel in Herzliya. The event will be covered by dozens of media sources from Israel and abroad.
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference October 24,2013 Daniel Herzliya Hotel
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference held in the presence of the presidend of Israel, His Exellency Shimon Peres, and senior cabinet minister, and will include in depth political and security reviews
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference December 11,2014 David Citadel Hotel, Jerusalem
