    • Program:
    7:30-9:00
    Coffee and cake
    9:00-9:10
    Opening remarks by Steve Linde
    9:10-9:25
    Speech by Opposition leader Isaac Herzog
    9:25-9:35
    National Infrastructure and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz introduces a panel discussion on Israel’s natural gas
    9:35-9:50
    Speech by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked
    9:50-10:00
    Speech by French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave
    10:00-10:40
    Jerusalem Post diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon interviews - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    10:40-10:45
    Presentation of award by Zion Kenan, President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim
    10:45-11:00
    Speech by Education Minister Naftali Bennett
    11:00-11:50
    Brunch
    11:50-12:35
    Panel  - Exploring Israel's gas market

    Moderator: Steve Linde
    Binyamin A. Zomer, Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy Mediterranean LTD
    Yossi Rosen, Chairman of the Israeli Institute of Energy and Environment
    Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Caroline B. Glick
    Alexander Varshavsky, Director General of the Natural Gas Authority
    12:35-12:50
    Speech by Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel
    12:50-13:05
    Speech by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel B. Shapiro
    13:05-13:20
    Speech by Caroline B. Glick
    13:20-13:35
    Speech by the Ambassador of the European Union Lars Faaborg-Andersen

    *Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.
    For more information and registration please contact: [email protected]
