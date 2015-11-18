Program:

7:30-9:00 7:30-9:00

Coffee and cake

9:00-9:10 9:00-9:10

Opening remarks by Steve Linde

9:10-9:25 9:10-9:25

Speech by Opposition leader Isaac Herzog

9:25-9:35 9:25-9:35

National Infrastructure and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz introduces a panel discussion on Israel’s natural gas

9:35-9:50 9:35-9:50

Speech by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked

9:50-10:00 9:50-10:00

Speech by French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave

10:00-10:40 10:00-10:40

Jerusalem Post diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon interviews - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

10:40-10:45 10:40-10:45

Presentation of award by Zion Kenan , President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim

10:45-11:00 10:45-11:00

Speech by Education Minister Naftali Bennett

11:00-11:50 11:00-11:50

Brunch

11:50-12:35 11:50-12:35

Panel - Exploring Israel's gas market



Moderator: Steve Linde

Binyamin A. Zomer , Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy Mediterranean LTD

Yossi Rosen , Chairman of the Israeli Institute of Energy and Environment

Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Caroline B. Glick

Alexander Varshavsky , Director General of the Natural Gas Authority

12:35-12:50 12:35-12:50

Speech by Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel

12:50-13:05 12:50-13:05

Speech by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel B. Shapiro

13:05-13:20 13:05-13:20

Speech by Caroline B. Glick

13:20-13:35 13:20-13:35

Speech by the Ambassador of the European Union Lars Faaborg-Andersen