November 18, 2015
Waldorf Astoria, Jerusalem
Program:
7:30-9:00
Coffee and cake
9:00-9:10
Opening remarks by
Steve Linde
9:10-9:25
Speech by Opposition leader
Isaac Herzog
9:25-9:35
National Infrastructure and Energy Minister
Yuval Steinitz
introduces a panel discussion on Israel’s natural gas
9:35-9:50
Speech by Justice Minister
Ayelet Shaked
9:50-10:00
Speech by French Ambassador
Patrick Maisonnave
10:00-10:40
Jerusalem Post diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon interviews -
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
10:40-10:45
Presentation of award by
Zion Kenan
, President and CEO of Bank Hapoalim
10:45-11:00
Speech by Education Minister
Naftali Bennett
11:00-11:50
Brunch
11:50-12:35
Panel
- Exploring Israel's gas market
Moderator:
Steve Linde
Binyamin A. Zomer
, Israel Country Manager, Noble Energy Mediterranean LTD
Yossi Rosen
, Chairman of the Israeli Institute of Energy and Environment
Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
Caroline B. Glick
Alexander Varshavsky
, Director General of the Natural Gas Authority
12:35-12:50
Speech by Israel Air Force Commander Major-General
Amir Eshel
12:50-13:05
Speech by U.S. Ambassador to Israel
Daniel B. Shapiro
13:05-13:20
Speech by
Caroline B. Glick
13:20-13:35
Speech by the Ambassador of the European Union
Lars Faaborg-Andersen
*Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.
