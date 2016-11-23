Program:
8:00-9:00
Gathering for coffee and cake
9:00-9:25
Opening remarks by Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz
9:25-9:35
Speech by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely
9:35-9:50
Speech by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan
9:50-10:00
Speech by Mobileye Co-Founder, President and CEO Ziv Aviram
10:00-10:25
Speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
10:25-10:55
Interview with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman
10:55-11:05
Speech by Dr. Mike Evans
11:05-11:15
Speech by Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid
11:15-11:30
Speech by Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett
11:30-11:40
Spotlight on cooperation between the Technion, Cornell University and Bank Hapoalim
Particpants: Vice President of the Technion Professor Boaz Golany, US Ambassador Dan Shapiro, Chairman of Bank Hapoalim Arik Pinto
11:40-11:50
Speech by US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro
11:50-11:55
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Award 2016 to OneFamily for its exceptional work with victims of terror and their families
11:55-12:35
Economic Panel
Speech by Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation H. E. Mr. Lars Faaborg Andersen
Moderator: Steve Linde
Participants: Yair Seroussi, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, Binyamin A. Zomer, Ohad Cohen, Shai Babad
12:35-13:20
Brunch
13:20-13:25
Speech by SCHUSTERMAN representatives
Speech by Chief Change Maker, TOM Arnon Zamir
Speech by Executive Director, OLAM Dyonna Ginsburg
13:25-13:35
Speech by Zionist Union co-leader, former Foreign Minister MK Tzipi Livni
13:35-13:45
Speech by Mayor of Modi'in, Maccabim, Re'ut, Chairperson of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Haim Bibas
13:45-13:55
Speech by Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon
13:55-14:05
Speech by Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Israel H.E. Hazem Khairat
14:05-14:15
Speech by Head of the IDF Strategic Division Brigadier General Ram Yavne
14:15-14:20
Speech by Tourism Director, The Jerusalem Development Authority Ilanit Melchior
14:20-14:30
Speech by Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Caroline B. Glick
*Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.