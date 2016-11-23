Program:

8:00-9:00 8:00-9:00

Gathering for coffee and cake

9:00-9:25 9:00-9:25

Opening remarks by Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz

9:25-9:35 9:25-9:35

Speech by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely

9:35-9:50 9:35-9:50

Speech by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan

9:50-10:00 9:50-10:00

Speech by Mobileye Co-Founder, President and CEO Ziv Aviram

10:00-10:25 10:00-10:25

Speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

10:25-10:55 10:25-10:55

Interview with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman

10:55-11:05 10:55-11:05

Speech by Dr. Mike Evans

11:05-11:15 11:05-11:15

Speech by Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid

11:15-11:30 11:15-11:30

Speech by Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett

11:30-11:40 11:30-11:40

Spotlight on cooperation between the Technion, Cornell University and Bank Hapoalim

Particpants: Vice President of the Technion Professor Boaz Golany , US Ambassador Dan Shapiro, Chairman of Bank Hapoalim Arik Pinto

11:40-11:50 11:40-11:50

Speech by US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro

11:50-11:55 11:50-11:55

The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Award 2016 to OneFamily for its exceptional work with victims of terror and their families

11:55-12:35 11:55-12:35

Economic Panel

Speech by Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation H. E. Mr. Lars Faaborg Andersen

Moderator: Steve Linde

Participants: Yair Seroussi, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, Binyamin A. Zomer, Ohad Cohen, Shai Babad

12:35-13:20 12:35-13:20

Brunch

13:20-13:25 13:20-13:25

Speech by SCHUSTERMAN representatives

Speech by Chief Change Maker, TOM Arnon Zamir

Speech by Executive Director, OLAM Dyonna Ginsburg

13:25-13:35 13:25-13:35

Speech by Zionist Union co-leader, former Foreign Minister MK Tzipi Livni

13:35-13:45 13:35-13:45

Speech by Mayor of Modi'in, Maccabim, Re'ut, Chairperson of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Haim Bibas

13:45-13:55 13:45-13:55

Speech by Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon

13:55-14:05 13:55-14:05

Speech by Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Israel H.E. Hazem Khairat

14:05-14:15 14:05-14:15

Speech by Head of the IDF Strategic Division Brigadier General Ram Yavne

14:15-14:20 14:15-14:20

Speech by Tourism Director, The Jerusalem Development Authority Ilanit Melchior

14:20-14:30 14:20-14:30

Speech by Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Caroline B. Glick