    • Program:
    8:00-9:00
    Gathering for coffee and cake
    9:00-9:25
    Opening remarks by Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz
    9:25-9:35
    Speech by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely
    9:35-9:50
    Speech by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan
    9:50-10:00
    Speech by Mobileye Co-Founder, President and CEO Ziv Aviram
    10:00-10:25
    Speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    10:25-10:55
    Interview with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman
    10:55-11:05
    Speech by Dr. Mike Evans
    11:05-11:15
    Speech by Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid
    11:15-11:30
    Speech by Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett
    11:30-11:40
    Spotlight on cooperation between the Technion, Cornell University and Bank Hapoalim
    Particpants: Vice President of the Technion Professor Boaz Golany, US Ambassador Dan Shapiro, Chairman of Bank Hapoalim Arik Pinto
    11:40-11:50
    Speech by US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro
    11:50-11:55
    The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Award 2016 to OneFamily for its exceptional work with victims of terror and their families
    11:55-12:35
    Economic Panel
    Speech by Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation     H. E. Mr. Lars Faaborg Andersen
    Moderator: Steve Linde
    Participants: Yair Seroussi, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, Binyamin A. Zomer, Ohad Cohen, Shai Babad
    12:35-13:20
    Brunch
    13:20-13:25
    Speech by SCHUSTERMAN representatives
    Speech by Chief Change Maker, TOM Arnon Zamir
    Speech by Executive Director, OLAM Dyonna Ginsburg
    13:25-13:35
    Speech by Zionist Union co-leader, former Foreign Minister MK Tzipi Livni
    13:35-13:45
    Speech by Mayor of Modi'in, Maccabim, Re'ut, Chairperson of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel  Haim Bibas
    13:45-13:55
    Speech by Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon
    13:55-14:05
    Speech by Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Israel H.E. Hazem Khairat
    14:05-14:15
    Speech by Head of the IDF Strategic Division Brigadier General Ram Yavne
    14:15-14:20
    Speech by Tourism Director, The Jerusalem Development Authority Ilanit Melchior
    14:20-14:30
    Speech by Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Caroline B. Glick

    *Program is subject to changes according to schedules of senior participants.

