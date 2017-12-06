The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference November 18,2015 David Citadel Hotel, Jerusalem
The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, November 18, 2015, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Jerusalem
Coming days after a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in France, the highlight of the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in 2015 was a joint appearance
by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Ambassador Patrick Maissonave. The two men stood on stage for the French national anthem, Maissonave addressed
the audience packed with diplomats and VIPs, and Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the people of France.