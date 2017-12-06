Program:

7:30-9:00 7:30-9:00

Gathering for coffee and cake

9:00-9:15 9:00-9:15

Greeting from Yaakov Katz , Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:15-9:25 9:15-9:25

Address by Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat

9:25-9:35 9:25-9:35

Address by Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz

9:35-9:40 9:35-9:40

Chris Mitchell , CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief, introducing the film "To Life" A CBN documentary film

9:40-9:50 9:40-9:50

Presentation by Avital Rubin : Growing Up With Terrorism

Address by David Rubin, Founder and President of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, Former Mayor of Shiloh: Confronting Terrorism: From The Personal To The Global

9:50-10:30 9:50-10:30

Panel:Global Terror and the Threat to Israel and Europe

Moderator: Steve Linde

Participants: Manuel GÓMEZ-ACEBO Ambassador of Spain to Israel, NICKOLAY MLADENOV United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Emanuele Giaufret Head of EU Delegation to the State of Israel, H. E Ms. Hélène LE GAL FRANCE Ambassador To Israel, Caroline B. Glick Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post

10:30-10:40 10:30-10:40

Address by Chairperson of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid

10:40-10:55 10:40-10:55

Address by BG Sharon Afek , Military Advocate General

10:55-11:05 10:55-11:05

The Jerusalem Post Award to Israel Discount Bank for Economic Growth 2017

Address by Ziv Biron , Vice President CFO, Head of Planning, Strategy and Finance

11:05-11:15 11:05-11:15

Address by Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett

11:15-11:20 11:15-11:20

The Jerusalem Post Award to Mr. Jaime Aron , Adv.member of the Award Committee of the A.M.N. Foundation , Adv.member of the Award Committee of the A.M.N. Foundation

11:20-11:35 11:20-11:35

Interview with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked

11:35-11:42 11:35-11:42

Address by Yaky Yanay , CEO & President of Pluristem Therapeutics

11:42-12:25 11:42-12:25

Brunch

12:25-12:35 12:25-12:35

Address by US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman

12:35-12:45 12:35-12:45

Interview with Binyamin A. Zomer Vice President Regional Affairs, Noble Energy

12:45-12:55 12:45-12:55

Address by National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Minister DR. Yuval Steinitz

12:55-13:15 12:55-13:15

A Conversation on the War Against BDS, Lahav Harkov , The Jerusalem Post’s Senior Knesset Correspondent, SIMA VAKNIN-GIL Director General Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, PROF. EUGENE KONTOROVICH Northwestern University School of Law Kohelet Policy Forum, OHAD COHEN Trade Commissioner Director of the Foreign Trade Administration, Ran Ichay CEO, Jerusalem and Heritage Office CEO, Jerusalem and Heritage Office

13:15-13:20 13:15-13:20

Greetings from Daniel Atar , Chairman of KKL

13:20-13:40 13:20-13:40

Interview with the President of State of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin

13:40-13:50 13:40-13:50

Address by Chairman of the Labor Party Avi Gabbay

13:50-14:00 13:50-14:00

The Jerusalem Post Award to Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD,MPH Director Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response Sheba Medical Center- Tel Hashomer

14:00-14:25 14:00-14:25

Interview with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman

14:25-14:35 14:25-14:35

Address by Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post Caroline B. Glick

14:35-14:45 14:35-14:45

Address by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin