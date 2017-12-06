  • About
    • MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
    Defense Minister

    MEET REUVEN (RUVI) RIVLIN
    President of the State of Israel

    MEET GILAD ERDAN
    Minister of Public Security
    and Minister of Strategic Affairs

    MEET ISRAEL KATZ
    Minister of Transportation and
    Intelligence

    MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
    Minister Of Education and Diaspora
    Affairs

    MEET AYELET SHAKED
    Minister Of  Justice

    MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
    Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure,
    Energy and Water Resources

    MEET AVI GABBAY
    Chairman of the Labor Party

    MEET YARIV LEVIN
    Minister of Tourism

    MEET YAIR LAPID
    Chairperson of Yesh Atid

    MEET DAVID M. FRIEDMAN
    U.S. Ambassador to Israel

    MEET BINYAMIN A. ZOMER
    Vice President
    Regional Affairs, Noble Energy

    MEET JOSEPH (YOSSI) BACHAR
    Chairman of the Board of Israel
    Discount Bank

    MEET DAVID RUBIN
    Founder and President of Shiloh
    Israel Children’s Fund
    Former Mayor of Shiloh

    MEET MR. NICKOLAY MLADENOV
    United Nations Special Coordinator for the
    Middle East Peace Process

     MEET PROF. EUGENE
          KONTOROVICH
    Northwestern University School of Law
    Kohelet Policy Forum

    MEET OHAD COHEN
    Director of the Foreign Trade
    Administration, Ministry Of Economy

    MEET MR. MANUEL
          GÓMEZ-ACEBO
    Ambassador of Spain to Israel

    MEET NIR BARKAT
    Mayor of Jerusalem

    Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD,MPH
    Israel Center for Disaster Medicine
       Director and Humanitarian Response
       Sheba Medical Center

    MEET SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
    Director General Ministry of Strategic
       Affairs and Public Diplomacy

    MEET HELENE LE GAL
    France Ambassador to Israel

    MEET EMANUELE GIAUFRET
    Head of EU Delegation to the State of
       Israel

    MEET YAKY YANAY
    CEO & President of
    Pluristem Therapeutics

    MEET CHRIS MITCHELL
    CBN News Middle East
       Bureau Chief

    MEET Mr. JAIME ARON, Adv
    Member of the Emet Prize Committee

    MEET YAAKOV KATZ
    Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

    MEET Ran Ichay
    CEO, Jerusalem and Heritage Office

    MEET BG Sharon Afek
    Military Advocate General
