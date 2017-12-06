About
December 6, 2017
Waldorf Astoria, Jerusalem
MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Defense Minister
MEET REUVEN (RUVI) RIVLIN
President of the State of Israel
MEET GILAD ERDAN
Minister of Public Security
and Minister of Strategic Affairs
MEET ISRAEL KATZ
Minister of Transportation and
Intelligence
MEET NAFTALI BENNETT
Minister Of Education and Diaspora
Affairs
MEET AYELET SHAKED
Minister Of Justice
MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure,
Energy and Water Resources
MEET AVI GABBAY
Chairman of the Labor Party
MEET YARIV LEVIN
Minister of Tourism
MEET YAIR LAPID
Chairperson of Yesh Atid
MEET DAVID M. FRIEDMAN
U.S. Ambassador to Israel
MEET BINYAMIN A. ZOMER
Vice President
Regional Affairs, Noble Energy
MEET JOSEPH (YOSSI) BACHAR
Chairman of the Board of Israel
Discount Bank
MEET DAVID RUBIN
Founder and President of Shiloh
Israel Children’s Fund
Former Mayor of Shiloh
MEET MR. NICKOLAY MLADENOV
United Nations Special Coordinator for the
Middle East Peace Process
MEET PROF. EUGENE
KONTOROVICH
Northwestern University School of Law
Kohelet Policy Forum
MEET OHAD COHEN
Director of the Foreign Trade
Administration, Ministry Of Economy
MEET MR. MANUEL
GÓMEZ-ACEBO
Ambassador of Spain to Israel
MEET NIR BARKAT
Mayor of Jerusalem
Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD,MPH
Israel Center for Disaster Medicine
Director and Humanitarian Response
Sheba Medical Center
MEET SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Director General Ministry of Strategic
Affairs and Public Diplomacy
MEET HELENE LE GAL
France Ambassador to Israel
MEET EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Head of EU Delegation to the State of
Israel
MEET YAKY YANAY
CEO & President of
Pluristem Therapeutics
MEET CHRIS MITCHELL
CBN News Middle East
Bureau Chief
MEET Mr. JAIME ARON, Adv
Member of the Emet Prize Committee
MEET YAAKOV KATZ
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
MEET Ran Ichay
CEO, Jerusalem and Heritage Office
MEET BG Sharon Afek
Military Advocate General
