About
Preliminary Program:
8:00-9:20
Assembly and Breakfast
9:20-9:40
Greetings and Opening Address. Steve Linde – Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:40-10:20
President Shimon Peres speaks to The Jerusalem Post Editor-In-Chief Steve Linde
10:20-10:40
Address by Yair Lapid - Minister of Finance
10:40-11:00
Address by Tzipi Livni Minister of Justice
11:00-11:30
Break
11:30-11:45
Address by Caroline B. Glick Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post
11:45-12:05
Address by Matthew Gould – British Ambassador
12:05-12:25
Address by Roger Cukierman - President of CRIF
12:25-12:50
Security Review by Major-General Noam Tibon, Commander of IDF Northern Corps
*Program is subject to changes.
- Number of seats limited
- Guests should ensure that they present their invitations at the entrance of the event.
For inquiries about registration please contact Reut Levy, Event Coordinator:
[email protected]
U.S. toll free: 1-888-576-7881, other countries: 972-2-531-5439
Address: Head office: 15 Ha'achim Mislavita St., Tel-Aviv 61575 P.O. Box 57598
www.jpost.com