Preliminary Program:

8:00-9:20 8:00-9:20

Assembly and Breakfast

9:20-9:40 9:20-9:40

Greetings and Opening Address. Steve Linde – Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

9:40-10:20 9:40-10:20

President Shimon Peres speaks to The Jerusalem Post Editor-In-Chief Steve Linde

10:20-10:40 10:20-10:40

Address by Yair Lapid - Minister of Finance

10:40-11:00 10:40-11:00

Address by Tzipi Livni Minister of Justice

11:00-11:30 11:00-11:30

Break

11:30-11:45 11:30-11:45

Address by Caroline B. Glick Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post

11:45-12:05 11:45-12:05

Address by Matthew Gould – British Ambassador

12:05-12:25 12:05-12:25

Address by Roger Cukierman - President of CRIF

12:25-12:50 12:25-12:50

Security Review by Major-General Noam Tibon, Commander of IDF Northern Corps

*Program is subject to changes.

- Number of seats limited

- Guests should ensure that they present their invitations at the entrance of the event.