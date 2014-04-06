  • About
  • Speakers
  • Program
  • Registration
  • Previous Event
  • Media
  • Contact Us

    • MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
    The Minister of Intelligence, International
    Relations and Strategic Affairs
    The Minister of Intelligence, International Relations and Strategic Affairs served as Finance Minister in the last government. After receiving his doctorate in philosophy at Tel Aviv University and embarking on an academic career, he entered politics and won a Knesset seat for the Likud in 1999.

    MEET EHUD OLMERT
    Former Israeli Prime Minister

    Ehud Olmert had a 30-year political career in which He served as Israel's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2009 and previously as a cabinet minister from 1988 to 1992 and from 2003 to 2006.

    MEET JOHN BOLTON
    Former US Ambassador to the United
    Nations
    John Bolton, a seasoned diplomat, is a senior fellow for the American Enterprise Institute, a renowned public policy think tank based in Washington, DC. He is also the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

    MEET MICHAEL OREN
    Ambassador of Israel to the
    United States
    Michael Oren was appointed Israel’s Ambassador to the United States in June, 2009. In this capacity, he meets regularly with officials in the White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon, as well as with Members of Congress from both parties.

    MEET MEIR DAGAN
    Former director of the Mossad and the chairman of Gulliver Energy Ltd
    Meir Dagan served as the director of the Mossad from 2002 until 2011. He is known for his controversial opinions regarding the prudence of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. He is the chairman of Gulliver Energy Ltd.

    MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
    Former IDF Chief of General Staff
    & Chairman of Shemen Oil and Gas Explorations Ltd
    Gabi Ashkenazi is the current Chairman of Shemen Oil and Gas Explorations Ltd., and served as the Chief of the General Staff for the IDF from 2007 - 2011. He has a degree in Political Science from the University of Haifa.

    MEET AMOS YADLIN
    Former head of IDF Military Intelligence
    Directorate

    Amos Yadlin is a former head of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate. He currently serves as Director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.

    MEET ROBERT MAGNUS
    General, USMC (retired)

    Robert Magnus served as U.S. Marine Corps military general for 38 years. Magnus served as the 30th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps from September 8, 2005 to July 2, 2008.

    MEET PROF. ALAN DERSHOWITZ
    Professor at Harvard Law School and
    prolific political commentator
    Alan Dershowitz works as a professor at Harvard Law School and is a prolific political commentator. A strong supporter of Israel, much of Dershowitz’s work focuses on Israel and its right to defend itself.

    MEET DR. UZI ARAD
    Former National Security Advisor &
    Chairman of Israel’s Institute of Defense
    Uzi Arad is a foreign policy expert who serves as the Chairman of Israel’s Institute of Defense Studies and is a professor The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzelia. He is also the former National Security Advisor the Prime Minister.

    MEET STEVE LINDE
    Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post

    Steve Linde has served for almost two years as Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, where has worked for 16 years, and holds a master’s degree in Journalism from UC Berkeley.

    MEET EFI STENZLER
    KKL-JNF Chairman
    LeYisrael/Jewish
    Efi Stenzler is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, an organization dedicated to establishing a green, environmentally friendly Israel.

    MEET RONA RAMON
    Founding director, Ramon Foundation

    Rona Ramon is Founding Director of the Ramon Foundation, an organization established in 2009 to promote excellence among Israeli youth according to the ideals and values of her late husband, Ilan, and eldest son, Asaf.

    MEET YOSSI ABU
    CEO of Delek Drilling

    Prior to joining Delek, Yossi Abu served as a senior consultant to the Finance Ministry, and coordinated joint activities between government ministries on a wide variety of issues, including energy.

    MEET CAROLINE GLICK
    Senior Contributing Editor,
    The Jerusalem Post
    Caroline Glick is Senior Contributing Editor for The Jerusalem Post, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security Policy, a think tank dedicated to studying national security issues.

    MEET YAAKOV KATZ
    Jerusalem Post's military correspondent

    Yaakov Katz took a year off after winning a prestigious Neiman Foundation fellowship to Harvard, where has focused on the use of censorship in the digital age.

    MEET BINYAMIN ZOMER
    Noble Energy's Director of Corporate Affairs in Israel
    Binyamin Zomer is responsible for Noble's government relations, media relations and corporate social responsibility projects, and has played a leading role in developing its position on natural gas exports from Israel.

    MEET PROF. EFRAIM CHALAMISH
    International economic law professor and adviser.
    Efraim (Efi) Chalamish is an international economic law professor who teaches at New York University Law School and has advised the Israeli government on oil and the natural gas industry.
    For inquiries about registration: [email protected]
    U.S. toll free: 1-888-576-7881, other countries: 972-2-531-5439
    Address: Head office: 15 Ha'achim Mislavita St., Tel-Aviv 61575 P.O. Box 57598
    www.jpost.com