December 12, 2013
Daniel Herzliya Hotel
Preliminary Program:
8:00-9:15
Reception with Breakfast
9:15-9:30
Greetings from Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:30-10:00
Address by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, Avigdor Liberman
10:00-10:30
Address by former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni
10:30-11:00
Intermission
11:00-11:30
Address by Chairman of KKL-JNF Efi Stenzler
11:30-12:00
Israeli security overview by Ido Nehushtan, former Commander of the Israel Air Force
12:00-12:15
Address by U.S. Ambassador Daniel Shapiro
*Program is subject to changes.
- Number of seats limited
- Guests should ensure that they present their invitations at the entrance of the event.
