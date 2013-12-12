  • About
    • Preliminary Program:
    8:00-9:15
    Reception with Breakfast
    9:15-9:30
    Greetings from Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
    9:30-10:00
    Address by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, Avigdor Liberman
    10:00-10:30
    Address by former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni
    10:30-11:00
    Intermission
    11:00-11:30
    Address by Chairman of KKL-JNF Efi Stenzler
    11:30-12:00
    Israeli security overview by Ido Nehushtan, former Commander of the Israel Air Force
    12:00-12:15
    Address by U.S. Ambassador Daniel Shapiro

    *Program is subject to changes.

    - Number of seats limited
    - Guests should ensure that they present their invitations at the entrance of the event.
