About
Speakers
Program
Media
December 12, 2013
Daniel Herzliya Hotel
MEET TZIPI LIVNI
Former Foreign Minister
Born in Tel Aviv, Tzipi Livni was leader of the Kadima party from 2009 to 2012, the first woman to head the opposition. She previously served in various roles in the government, including justice minister and foreign minister. Last year, Livni was named one of "150 Women Who Shake the World" by Newsweek and The Daily Beast.
MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Foreign Minister and Deputy
Prime Minister of Israel
Born in Moldova, Avigdor Lieberman immigrated to Israel at the age of 20. He served in the IDF and received a BA from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He served in various positions in the government and in 1999 founded and became head of the Yisrael Beytenu party. He currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
MEET DANIEL SHAPIRO
U.S. Ambassador
A native of Illinois, Daniel Shapiro obtained a BA in Near Eastern and Judaic Studies from Brandeis and a Masters in Middle Eastern Politics from Harvard before starting his career in politics. He spent much of his career working in senior positions in the US Congress, with a focus on Middle East policy. In June 2011, he was appointed US Ambassador to Israel.
MEET IDO NEHUSHTAN
Former Commander of the
Israel Air Force
Maj.Gen. Ido Nehushtan was the sixteenth commander of the Israel Air Force. He graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he studied Mathematics and Computer Science, and earned an MBA from the Kellogg-Recanati International Executive MBA Program. He is also a graduate of Harvard University's Advanced Management Program. In April 2012, he was awarded the Legion of Merit.
MEET EFI STENZLER
Chairman of KKL-JNF
Efi Stenzler serves as chairman of the Board of Directors of KKL-JNF since 2006. Born in Rehovot, he served as a company commander in the Paratroopers unit and studied Public Administration and Local Government at Bar Ilan University. He was mayor of Givatayim for 13 years, and was awarded the title of “Distinguished Friend of Quality of the Environment.”
MEET STEVE LINDE
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
Steve Linde was appointed editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post in July, 2011, after serving as managing editor, news editor and night editor at the paper for 15 years. He also worked for 21 years at Israel Radio English News. He has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliya in 1987, served in IDF Artillery and the Home Front Command, and lives in Jerusalem.
www.jpost.com