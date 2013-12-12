Diplomatic Conference

The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference is a prestigious forum attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of ambassadors, embassy spokespeople and military attachés from different countries. The purpose of the conference is to develop a sensible discussion about Israel’s foreign policy and public relations. The conference will feature speeches by senior participants and a comprehensive security review. The Diplomatic Conference will gather on Dec. 12, 2012 at the Daniel Hotel in Herzliya. The event will be covered by dozens of media sources from Israel and abroad.