What is the GA?

The GA inspires and engages current and emerging Jewish leaders, tackles the most critical issues of the day, and showcases the best of the Federation movement. This year, the event will be held in Jerusalem to celebrate Israel’s 65th birthday and the unmatched partnership between the Federations and the State of Israel.
The Jewish Federations have been meeting at General Assemblies for over 80 years to network, learn from each other and interface with world leaders. The program features themes that are timely and highly relevant to the Jewish community. Sessions include how to raise money in a challenging economy to preserve lifesaving programs, how to better use digital media to connect with communities and how to bring a spirit of innovation to philanthropy.
But the GA is more than workshops and addresses by world leaders. It is a chance for members of the Jewish community to come together, spend time with old friends and colleagues, and connect with new ones.
The GA brings together over 3,000 influential decision-makers from communities around the US, Canada, Israel and around the world.
The GA is also a thriving virtual community, with over 10,000 tweets using the #JFNAGA
hashtag in 2012 alone, as well as vibrant activity on Facebook and other social media channels.