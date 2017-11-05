english
05.11.17
HILTON TEL AVIV
ISRAEL HEALTH CONFERENCE
Healthcare Innovation and Technology
Hospital and community – The Future Model
Healthcare without Borders – Global Collaboration
Panels to include health ministers from across the globe and
CEOs from world-leading hospitals
Invited: Senior hospital staff from Israel and around the world
Senior management of primary care facilities
Ministry of Heath, Finance and Welfare
Insurance companies
Hospital directors
Medical school deans
Leading medical technology companies
Investment funds
Knesset Health Committee