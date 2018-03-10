Subscription Center Ivrit
A high standard magazine in easy-Hebrew for the whole family, in a monthly edition
– which will be sent to you at the beginning of every Hebrew month. The magazine
is meant for people with basic reading abilities in Hebrew, who want to improve
their knowledge of the language. The magazine has 36 quality content pages, that
discuss the Israeli and Jewish culture: the meaning of the holidays, the secret
of letters in the Kabbala, Israeli culture, the entire family can learn an Israeli
song, game page for children and a poster, recipes and more. The magazine is constructed
of articles on three levels: easy, intermediate and difficult, accompanied by a
Hebrew-English dictionary and transcription that helps the reader to pronounce the
words correctly. All the articles are partially punctuated. This is the time to
subscribe to JPI and connect to the Israeli culture and the Jewish tradition with
great pleasure! To join the Jerusalem Post Ivrit dial -
חייג 2423*
