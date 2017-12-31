December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

WATCH: Found footage shows Syrian child rescued from airstrike rubble

By REUTERS
December 31, 2017 01:26

"Allah Akbar" call rescuers as they free young boy from collapsed building.




Amateur video shows Syrian children rescued from collapsed buildings in Damascus suburb (REUTERS)

Amateur video shows Syrian children rescued from collapsed buildings in Damascus suburb (REUTERS)

Dramatic amateur video purporting to show Syria's Civil Defence workers (White Helmets) rescuing children after air strikes hit Harasta, a northeastern suburb of Damascus, was uploaded on Saturday.

On Thursday the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it hoped to resume evacuations of critically ill people from Syria's biggest remaining siege after bringing some individuals out of the area near Damascus on Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The evacuation, which started on Tuesday after a deal between Damascus and a rebel faction, involved letting some patients leave rebel-held eastern Ghouta in return for insurgents releasing detainees.

Last month, the United Nations called on world powers to help arrange the medical evacuation of 500 people, including 167 children, from eastern Ghouta, dubbing it a "humanitarian emergency."

The UN estimates 400,000 civilians have been under siege in eastern Ghouta by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.


Related Content

People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
December 30, 2017
3 dead as Iranian protests spread, calling for end to Islamic regime

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 13
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut