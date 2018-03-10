Celebrity news

Arab Israeli Conflict
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By DAVID BRINN
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By HANNAH BROWN
By REUTERS
By AMY SPIRO
The Herzeiya Marina project will 'serve as a model for environmentally friendly hotels,' says actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Israelis took to the streets for dozens of Purim parties across the country.
ADL: This racist content incites hatred against Jews.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Streisand had cells taken from her last beloved pet, a dog named Samantha, before she died in 2017.
The ambassador unleashed his musical talents on the social media site.
By BEN SALES/JTA
One day he hopes to visit Kansas. And turn 18. And be able to vote. And graduate from high school.
New U.S. sitcom features a lapsed Catholic and his rabbinic adviser on a biblical adventure.
Could the suspended MK be reprimanded further for his appearance in an Eve and Lear clip?
By JTA
They made history.
Ayelet Zurer: If you wear fur, you've got blood on your hands.
'The Men Behind the Wall' is an irreverent look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of the dating app Tinder.
Fast-thinking cop saved the five-year-old from serious injury.
By JESSICA CHIA / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
"I HOPE HE DOESN'T GET INJURED OR KILLED!”
Director joins Oprah, Clooney in funding upcoming rally; Gal Gadot, Barbra Streisand, Mayim Bialik speak out in favor.
Gadot will join other Oscar presenters including Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland and Emma Stone.
By JEAN HOPFENSPERGER / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
"Practicing yoga is a new way to study Torah."
Drake, 31, called the video "the most important thing I have ever done in my career."
The miniseries will consist of four to six episodes about the life and shooting death of Nisman, who investigated the 1994 attack on the Buenos Aires center that killed 85 and wounded 300.
"There is no room in Argentina for these types of expressions, which make reference to a tragic era in human history," Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in the statement.
Now you can return to that spot on the edge of your seat where we all used to sit when watching the show.
Tamimi, 17, whose trial began Tuesday, was arrested in December for throwing rocks at and shoving and slapping IDF soldiers.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
When he set out, he estimated that the trip would take him a year, and planned a route passing through Syria, Turkey, Jordan and other European countries.
Everyone's favorite 90's boy band is heading back to Israel to perform one show in April.
Foreign Ministry displeased that ‘Foxtrot’ will be screened on opening night.
The Jewish treat gets its long overdue place in your texts
By JWG
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
By NOA AMOUYAL
By PEGGY CIDOR
