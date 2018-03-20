Carolina Lemke in talks with Kim Kardashian

Bar Refaeli just got done romping around with an ex-con. But now she's hoping to film soon with none other than reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian.



At a press conference on Tuesday, Yossi Gabison, head of the HOODIES group which owns Carolina Lemke, said the eyeglasses brand was in talks to bring Kardashian aboard for an upcoming campaign.





"The negotiations with Kim Kardashian are at an advanced stage," Gabison said Tuesday, "We're talking about a three-year contract, including shooting with supermodel Bar Refaeli, a partner in Carolina Lemke Berlin."Refaeli is the face of and a part owner in the glasses company. She has appeared in the brand's advertisements for the past five years, including alongside Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler in 2017. Most recently, the brand ran a campaign featuring Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" who nabbed a modeling contract while serving time in prison. Meeks arrived in Israel in September to shoot the video and print campaign. Carolina Lemke did not say if Kardashian will also film in Israel as part of her contract.The reality TV giant - and wife of rapper Kanye West - was in Israel for a short trip in 2015. Kardashian and West visited the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City to baptize their eldest child, North.Carolina Lemke brands itself as a European company, though its headquarters and operation are based in Israel. The brand has eight stores in Spain, two in London, a handful in Australia and 60 throughout Israel.