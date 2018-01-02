January 02 2018
Cigarettes After Sex to light up Tel Aviv

By
January 2, 2018

Formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, its one permanent member, the band gained millions of word-of-mouth views on YouTube before releasing their self-titled debut album in June 2017.




Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Cigarettes After Sex, one of the biggest American buzz bands on the indie rock landscape, will be making their Israel debut on May 11 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.

The Brooklyn-via-Texas outfit’s ambient, dreamy music will comfort fans of the Cocteau Twins, Mazzy Star and Red House Painter, among many antecedents.



Their song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” was featured in the hit TV show The Handmaid’s Tale. The show is being produced by the ZUZZ Agency (Ohad Ezraty), and tickets are available at www.eventer.co.il/cigarettesaftersex.




