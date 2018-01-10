Jenna Jameson tweets against Holocaust memorial desecration

Entrepreneur and former porn star Jenna Jameson responded to a tweet by Jewish Agency spokesman Avi Mayer regarding the desecration of the Thessaloniki Holocaust memorial Wednesday, tweeting: “These people are scourge of the earth.”





These people are scourge of the earth. https://t.co/Bxrh1mTl1j — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 10, 2018

Appalling: Holocaust memorial in Thessaloniki, Greece desecrated with "Free Palestine" graffiti. 94% of the city's 50,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis, virtually wiping out the Jewish community; today only about 1,000 Jews remain. pic.twitter.com/GuAtnDskfw — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) January 10, 2018

Mayer’s tweet read “Appalling: Holocaust memorial in Thessaloniki, Greece desecrated with "Free Palestine" graffiti. 94% of the city's 50,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis, virtually wiping out the Jewish community; today only about 1,000 Jews remain.”Jameson, a Jewish convert who is married to Israeli Lior Bitton, has long been very vocal about her support for Jews and Israel. She identifies as a Zionist.