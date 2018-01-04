Muslim undertaker films rant warning against perils of alcohol, sex

An Islamic funeral director from Australia, Ahmad Hraichie, released a video on New Year's Eve in which he ranted against Muslims who take part in "sinful" activities such as drinking and having sex before marriage,The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. Hraichie filmed himself wheeling a corpse in a body bag into a fridge, while speaking about how Muslims who fall prey to the evils of partying and drinking will inevitably end up like the corpse, dead.



"'I could be next, you could be next," he said. "Beware of what you do tonight. Anyone who's going to do anything that goes against our religion of Islam – drinking, fornication, Zina [unlawful sexual intercourse] – look at this man, and this is an example Allah has given us. Stop it, stop it before it's too late!"





The 8-minute video has been viewed approximately 708,000 times online and shared 10,000 times, primarily on the Facebook page, "The Australian Muslim," which has more than two million followers.This is the second high-profile video Hraichie has released in the past few months: in November, he filmed himself along with the father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed when a vehicle crashed into his classroom in Sydney. In the video, he translated the boy's father's message of forgiveness to the woman who was driving the vehicle, saying that forgiveness is "the way a proper Muslim acts in a time of calamity and tribulation."According to Daily Mail Australia, Hraichie made this most recent video in order "to remind Muslim youths to 'uphold their faith' and enjoy the fireworks away from the party temptations." Most of the comments on the video are positive, and it seems Hraichie is getting his message across. The top comment reads: "I was going to drink tonight for the first time in ages but I took a short nap and woke up 30 mins before the 9 pm fireworks. This was the first video on my Facebook. It's like this bloke was talking directly to me. Message received."Undertaker rant against sinning on New Year's Eve (Facebook/The Australian Muslim)