January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

No, Chelsea Clinton did not just compare her Jewish husband to a Satanist

By JTA
January 4, 2018 08:27

Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday afternoon reproached a Twitter commenter who accused her of being a Satanist by proudly proclaiming that she is married to … a Jew.

1 minute read.



Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky in 2013

Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky in 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday afternoon reproached a Twitter commenter who accused her of being a Satanist by proudly proclaiming that she is married to … a Jew.

We’ll spare you the details, but the former First Daughter had been bantering with various celebs when someone brought up the Church of Satan, which does not believe in Satan, according to its FAQ. It is instead an atheist group that co-opts Satan as “a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism.” The point appears to be that the group does not believe in either supernatural extreme: God or the devil.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


When Chelsea exchanged New Year’s greetings with the church, it sent the conservative media into paroxysms of glee. Variations on the headline “Chelsea Clinton sends New Year’s Greetings to the Church of Satan” currently populate a significant portion of the web.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chelsea Clinton replied to one of her trolls: “Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking.”

Marc Mezvinsky, Clinton’s husband is, indeed, Jewish. She doesn’t appear to be comparing her husband’s faith to the “Church of Satan” — rather, she’s making the point that, when it comes to religion, people can believe different things and get along, and sometimes get married.


Related Content

The Mossad parody twitter account
January 2, 2018
The 'Mossad' twitter account that fooled the world

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 14
    Haifa
  • 12 - 20
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut