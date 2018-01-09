Twitter decries Ivanka Trump's praise of Oprah at the Golden Globes

Twitter users responded harshly to Ivanka Trump after the First Daughter tweeted support of Oprah's speech accepting the Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.



High-profile celebrities immediately shunned her tweet.Chrissy Teigen, a model, writer, and cook, tweeted "ew go away" in response.Actress Alyssa Milano, famed for roles on Who's the Boss? and Charmed, tweeted back "Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers."Keith Olbermann, a sports and political commentator most recently with GQ, wrote "Spoiler Alert: it was about your father."The general commentariat also took umbrage with the remarks."Is this woman so clueless that she isn't aware of how #GoldenGlobes2018 message included the disgrace of her father's sexual perversions?," asked one user.Many other users responded with a slew of reaction gifs showing people with shocked reactions — ranging from actor Nathan Fillion to Oprah herself — and included a number of responses to the famous scene "You can't sit with us" scene from Mean Girls.