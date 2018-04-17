April 18 2018: Chemicals in Vietnam

Chemicals in Vietnam, Yemen



Yonah Jeremy Bob, in “Trump, Obama combo starts to enforce chemical weapons treaty” (April 16), writes: “During World War I, chemical weapons were used on a massive scale, resulting in more than 100,000 fatalities and a million casualties. The losses were so great on all sides and so horrific that by 1925, the world had endorsed a ban on chemical weapons use. From then until the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, chemical weapons were stockpiled, but were barely ever used on battlefields.”





Mr. Bob does not mention the use of Agent Orange in Vietnam by the US. It was a chemical herbicide that left a devastating impact long after the conflict ended. Similarly, he ignores the use of poison gas during Egypt’s intervention in Yemen’s civil war in the mid-1960s.To quote from a report by the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs of Harvard University (“Forgotten Gas Attacks in Yemen Haunt Syria Crisis): “As the frequency of Egypt’s attacks accelerated in early 1967, the International Red Cross brought its campaign to the floor of the UN to garner a response to the gassings in Yemen. It received only a shipment of gas masks. Over the course of the fiveyear civil war, bombing continued unaffected by international criticism, and Nasser’s military was essentially given free reign.“Respite finally arrived for Yemeni civilians in June 1967, when the Egyptian forces were defeated by Israel in the Six Day War. Nasser had no choice but to pull his soldiers from Yemen to help secure the home front. Yet even as they withdrew, the Egyptians couldn’t resist inflicting several additional rounds of gas bombings.”DAVID WILKMa’aleh AdumimWith regard to “Israel and Anne Frank’s Jewishness” (Column One, April 13), the work of self-hating Jew Lillian Hellman and others lives on in intolerable ways.Anne Frank wearing a keffiyeh or pointing an accusing finger at Israeli soldiers are just two examples of this unconscionable abuse. Now she is being used to fund B’Tselem, Breaking the Silence and other anti-Israel organizations. Is it really too much of an exaggeration to say that she is being murdered again? As her work and name are no longer subject to copyright in most countries, it would be a good time to resurrect the noble work done by Meyer Levin who, as described in his tragic book Obsession, was driven insane trying to fight against the monstrous distortion of the fate of this little Jewish girl.Other steps can also be taken.LOUIS GARBJerusalemThe writer is an attorney.The irony of the New Israel Fund using Anne Frank for its anti-Israel campaign should not be lost on what happens in cases of the misuse of wealth by second and third generations.The money that was the foundation for the NIF came from the wealth of Jack Weiler. Weiler built a giant real estate business that had properties from New York to San Francisco. He was a very proud Jew, and so was his daughter. He was known for his “sukka in the sky” on the roof of one of his skyscrapers in New York. To receive an invitation to enter this sukka, you had to be a donor to good Jewish causes.Unfortunately, the next generation of Weilers created the NIF with his hard-earned earned money. I believe his great-grandchildren would not have been allowed in his sukka.MURRAY S. GREENFIELDTel AvivCaroline B. Glick’s attack on the Israeli judiciary as exercising capricious and “unchecked” power in “Israel and Anne Frank’s Jewishness” is distorted and wrong.Israel’s judiciary branch safeguards fundamental principles of democratic governance as drawn from the Declaration of Independence, basic laws of the Knesset and critical informative documents such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. An independent judiciary to curb parliamentary or executive abuses is an integral feature of enlightened democratic regimes, including those of the US, Britain, France and Germany.Ms. Glick’s suggestion that these judicial functions are somehow inconsistent with Jewish history and tradition is an insult to our founders, who enshrined protections of equal rights, freedom of religion and freedom of conscience.And her assertion that judicial power is unbridled ignores the reality that judges have no armed forces at their command and are dependent on broad public acceptance and adherence to judicial decrees.NORMAN L. CANTORTel Aviv The writer is emeritus professor of law at Rutgers University Law School in New Jersey.With great interest but with equivalent shock, I studied how our government is financially letting down our important space agency (“The satellites of Chelm,” Editor’s Notes, April 13).And this brings me to the most burning question to the responsible editor in chief: When The Jerusalem Post describes conditions in our dynamic society that are not in order and not done with proper and responsible management by the government, why is the Post not confronting the relevant authorities? Your readers would be much more interested to learn about solutions and results than a mere description of problems, especially when it comes to vital issues.I hope my comments will contribute not only to making the Post a much more interesting newspaper, but also to increasing the quality of our successful 70-year-old country.ROBERT BACHMANNRa’ananaThe moving opinion piece “Of ravines and lakeside retreats” by Vivian Bercovici (Observations, April 13) ends with a quotation from the poem “Babi Yar.”I would like to point out that Yevgeni Yevtushenko was a Soviet poet but was not Jewish or even of Jewish descent. To me that makes his poem even more powerful.DONYA MEIJERJerusalemI was shocked and appalled to see the twothirds- page advertisement for cigarettes in your April 13 edition. What next? Advertisements for asbestos insulation in houses? Supersized junk food? Paid advocacy against childhood immunizations?MAYER BASSANJerusalemThe writer is a physician.I was shocked to see the very large ad for cigarettes.I noticed a similar ad a few weeks before.Not only are such ads repugnant, but the fact that I pay a high price for my subscription only to have the majority of a page used for such a purpose is very disappointing.I understand that these ads are legal because they include the necessary warning at the bottom, but surely The Jerusalem Post can take a moral position and refuse such ads or at least severely limit their size.PAUL GRANKfar SabaI was shocked to see the advertisement for cigarettes. I was dismayed to see the Post prostitute itself by promoting a known public health hazard.I don’t buy the excuse that people who smoke will smoke anyway, and that companies just want to promote their own brand.AVRAHAM ZIMBERGSafed