Helping Israel pass over poverty this Pesach

Passover is around the corner and with it comes the fear of unanticipated financial burdens for many poor families. The list piles up and the cost of food goes up. The state of Israel has a history of providing aid to non-profit organizations, with specific funds appropriated to charities at the holidays. Though the precedent is there, a struggle always plays out between the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Finance Ministry.



At 13 shekels per family, the state funding doesn’t cover the price of a box of matza. The current budget is NIS 3.7 million, which is a humble amount for non-profits trying feed hundreds of thousands of people. Though in past years an appeal to increase the budget has been submitted to the Finance Ministry by the Ministry of Social Affairs, even the increase has been insufficient to cover the costs of feeding Israel’s poor.





MK Yisrael Eichler, of the UTJ Party recently commented to the media that the funds do not meet the need and that the number of poor increases with every coming holiday.Yad Ezra V’Shulamit is at the forefront of the efforts to feed Israel’s hungry. Every Pesach, Yad Ezra V'Shulamit distributes approximately 23,000 holiday food baskets. More than 100,000 needy children and adults will be nourished by their annual Passover distribution.All societies experience some degree of want. What sets one apart from the other is how that society provides for its most vulnerable citizens. In Israel, the fight against hunger is a daily struggle as government and non-profits alike, work to support the most vulnerable sectors in Israeli society.As direct providers, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit is on the front line of these efforts. Yad Ezra V’Shulamit provides weekly food baskets that include chicken, fish, fruit, vegetables, oil, grains, beans, canned goods, pasta and challah.For Pesach, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit replaces the challah with matzah and adds grape juice to the baskets. This results in a total distribution of 400,000 potatoes, 80,000 bottles of grape juice, thousands of chickens, and over 20,000 boxes of matzah. As the Israeli government subsidy amounts to NIS 13 (less than $4) per family, the organization relies on the support of international donors to supplement the limited contribution from the state.On Passover, Jewish communities around the world turn their eyes to Israel and declare that next year they will celebrate in Jerusalem. Our Jewish traditions require the recreation of the experience of poverty to awaken in ourselves the feeling of being enslaved. Giving charitable donations to the poor is part of the mitzvah "kimta d'piska" where every Jewish person is called upon to care about our brothers who have less than us.Yad Ezra V’Shulamit rely on the generosity of the international Jewish community to ensure that Israel’s poor also celebrate with dignity.The author is the founder of Yad Ezra V'Shulamit. He grew up in poverty in Israel and is determined to do something to make sure no Jewish child would go hungry. Founded in 1988, Yad Ezra V'Shulamit was launched when he began to give 50 food baskets out each week. Thirty years later, the organization, endorsed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, gives out 3,500 baskets a week, feeding hundreds of children a hot meal every day.