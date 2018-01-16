January 16 2018
|
Tevet, 29, 5778
|
Sprawling 45-story commercial and office tower approved in Ramat Gan

By
January 16, 2018 04:40

The site includes 33,000 sq.m. of business space, 3,000 sq.m. of commercial space, and 1,000 sq.m. of public space

1 minute read.



Sprawling 45-story commercial and office tower approved in Ramat Gan

An office tower (center), to be built between Jabotinsky St. and Arlozorov St., seen in this artist's rendering (Tito Architects). (photo credit: TITO ARCHITECTS)

Construction of a sprawling 45-story office and commercial tower was approved Monday in Ramat Gan by the District Planning and Building Commission in the Tel Aviv Planning Administration.

According to Globes, the plan involves a 14-dunam (3.5-acre) site bordered on the north by Jabotinsky Street, on the south by Arlozorov Street, and on the west by Elite Junction.




Designed by architect Yoav Oman of Tito Oman Architects, the site includes 33,000 sq.m. of business space, 3,000 sq.m. of commercial space, and 1,000 sq.m. of public space.

The developers of the building include Elite Gan and Elite Top, two companies owned by a group of diamond traders who spearheaded the plan, which includes a passageway for pedestrians connecting the business tower with a nearby residential tower.

The blueprint eliminates a planned tunnel for vehicles under the historic Elite factory building, which is designated for preservation, Globes reported.

“Canceling the tunnels contributes to the creation of bustling city streets that encourage traffic of pedestrians and bicycle riders, who are preferable to lowered streets serving only, that contribute nothing to the quality of public space and all of its users, and in most cases create dark spaces,” said the District Planning and Building Commission.

The planned office tower is close to a 60-story residential tower slated for construction on land owned by Azorim Investment, Development and Construction Ltd.


