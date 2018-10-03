Academic World

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Just two weeks ago, the David Unit stopped and confiscated seven vehicles carrying smuggled waste.
By SHARON UDASIN
By AARON KATSMAN
European Union sues Budapest over new law that seeks to close institution founded by liberal Jewish-American financier and philanthropist.
By REUTERS
Karega had made comments accusing Israel and “Rothschild-led bankers” of responsibility for downing a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Foundation is providing Hillel a $750,000 grant.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The appointments include a total of eight foreign academics.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
University of Illinois settled out of court.
By JTA
University of California President and former US secretary of homeland security director Janet Napolitano has already come out in favor of the proposed definition.
By SAM SOKOL
The American Association of University Professors released a report in April that found that the University of Illinois violated the principles of academic freedom.
hile many Australian Jews considered his response to be anti-Semitic, professor denies harboring any such sentiments.
The mathematics competition will conclude on Wednesday.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Although hostility between Israel and Iran has never been worse, an Israeli professor happily accepted the offer.
Each of the seven will receive over $100,000 for up to four years of doctoral studies ($30,000 a year), as well as exemption from tuition.
Born in New York City on Feb. 24, 1921, Abraham Charles Vigodah was the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia. His father was a tailor.
Only five percent of cases were reported to police.
By SARAH LEVI
The EMET Prize pays homage to excellence in Israel across a variety of fields, and the honorees share a $1 million award given by the AMN Foundation.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Through the Faculty Fellowship program, US college professors from numerous disciplines visit the Holy Land for the first time for an opportunity to collaborate with their Israeli counterparts
By DAVID BRUMMER
Education Minister Naftali Bennett said that integration of ultra-Orthodox students into Israeli academia contributes to society as a whole.
“We discussed the possibility of establishing cooperative relationships with our university and the University of Jerusalem and we were quite concrete."
Israeli academics have made a name for themselves across the world for their intellectual know-how, but the very real brain drain threat is compelling many to return
Prior to heading the Smithsonian, Skorton also served as president of Cornell University for nine years.
In declaration, scholars say they would not accept invitations to visit Israeli academic institutions and would not participate in conferences organized or funded by them.
Gadi Frank, director-general of the CHE penned a letter on Friday to the heads of higher education institutions informing them of the decision.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Robert Asher, founder of the prestigious Israel Arts and Science Academy for gifted young students, discusses the past present and future of academic excellence in Israel.
Prof. Oded Aharonson of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot will speak on December 2 about the search for life beyond planet Earth.
Technion leads in the field of computer science, ranking 18 world wide
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Israel National Brain Gain Program works to bring Israeli Academics back home
Junior staff at all the Hebrew University of Jerusalem campuses started striking on Sunday, with no end in sight unless the university agrees to its demands.
As yet, Israeli academia does not feel the effects of the boycott, “but we don’t know about the future.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Test provides surprising results.
By LAHAV HARKOV
British queen awards Ben-Gurion University president.
The Australian ambassador enjoys a game of soccer with locals.
Let’s be intellectually honest and accept that the real opposition to the code is about holding on to levers of power and influence.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
A visiting scholar’s impression of Israeli academia
By ZAHA KHEIR
By BARBARA DIAMOND
By MICHAEL FREUND
The Iran deal is a single issue that as important as it might be for all sides does not justify jeopardizing Jewish unity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By MIKE EVANS
By GILAD MALACH
Modi is affirming the values and goals to which he hopes his own people will aspire.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Oren holds the Obama administration responsible for the mess we’re in. But it is now our job to help usher another Democrat into the White House.
By RUTHIE BLUM
I would ask our president, Reuven Rivlin, whether the time has arrived for disenfranchised Jews like me to seek to live in a democracy that allows for Jewish freedom of expression.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Should the funding be cut of a theater that does not boycott shows in Judea and Samaria, just because one of the owners refused to perform in one show?
By ASHER MAOZ
By SHERWIN POMERANTZ
Netanyahu, before the elections, acceded to Channel 10’s blackmail.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
By YOEL SHERIDAN
It is one thing to use a bully pulpit such as a newspaper column to hold forth on one’s favorite issues, but quite another to use it to harangue and besmirch people one happens to dislike.
By MICHAEL GROSS
Today we accompany Professor Robert Wistrich to his final resting place on Jerusalem’s Har Hamenuchot, which literally means “the Mount of Those who are Resting.”
By ABRAHAM COOPER
The world’s leading universities offer exceptions for certain applicants.
By AVI SAGI
The Council for Higher Education slapped Bar Ilan’s wrist when it nixed its doctorates-for-VIPs fast-track.
eeeeeeeeeeeeee
By YAKIR LEVY