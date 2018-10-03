Activities

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Thousands visited the park throughout the day, with families barbecuing and enjoying quality time during Hol Hamoed.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Sites welcomed some 430,000 visitors on Sunday.
Lorsque le soleil décline et que les températures baissent, de multiples activités s’offrent aux amoureux de la nature
By MEITAL SHARABI
Une ancienne gare restaurée, des alpagas qui viennent vous manger dans la main
et quelques chefs du cru très inspirés
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Quelques suggestions de sorties en famille pour les vacances
If someone were asked to describe the activities of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund at the beginning of the twentieth century, in all likelihood the response would include land redemption and land reclamation funded by the Blue Box, KKL-JNF stamps, and so on.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Paintball eye injuries an alarming trend.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Horse riding has many benefits, both physical and mental.
By KEREN PREISKEL
By JOANNA SHEBSON
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
Explore ancient Roman life in the North
By MIRIAM KRESH
For Jerusalem’s lovebirds – and those in search of an excuse for a good time – a Tu Be’av event roundup.
By MEIRA NAGEL
Jerusalem hosts an array of all-embracing events.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Lace up those running shoes and let the fun begin!
By ARIELLA ROSEN
Once fully operational, the state-of-the-art six-story 2,500 square-meter facility will offer a range of cultural, social and welfare services for the elderly residing in the greater Jerusalem area.
By JOSH HASTEN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
No job is too small for Yehudis Schamroth, who makes good deeds part of her daily life.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
One looks forward to other cultural institutions around the country following the Tower of David lead.
By BARRY DAVIS
According to the organizers, more than 5,300 runners have registered for the event’s various sections.
The rest of Art and Brain Week events should provoke ponderings aplenty.
Enjoy a fabulous view of both old and new Jerusalem.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Grab a dictionary and get to know the Jerusalem Scrabble Club.
By WENDY ELLIMAN
We still have a few days left before the school year begins. An escape seems like a good option – Why not do it in a museum?
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
This week's top 10 attractions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Haven't made plans yet this weekend? Here are some fun activity ideas in Israel including movies, concerts, exhibits, and more.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This coming week's top 10 exciting events.
It’s pedal to the metal once again in the film Fast & Furious 8 as a mysterious hi-tech terrorist called Cipher causes chaos for Dom and his family.
The Hai-Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve, with its not-so-reserved ostriches, is the closest you’ll ever feel to being in Jurassic Park.
By BEN FISHER
In keeping with the Festival of Freedom, here are a number of activities that you can enjoy over the holiday, free of charge.
By ANN GOLDBERG
By URIEL STURM
What to do this weekend and beyond.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Instagram favorite Talia Peretz to lead class as a part of the Israeli Yoga Festival at Gan Hashlosha.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
With Passover upon us, it’s time to get out and about.
The three-day festival will include exhibits and interactive workshops about the latest advances in technology, science and art.
Movies, music, comedy and more.
Hanukka at Kibbutz Ein Gev
By RON TAYAR
There are many reasons for the growing number of Israelis suffering from obesity and there are also many ways to prevent it.
By CAMIT SAFRA
With the Jerusalem Pool reopened for the summer only, members are deeply concerned about the long term.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
It’s not easy to run a successful restaurant far from the bustle of central Israel.
Plenty more to see and do during Passover’s intermediate days
Yoav Regional Council picked up the gauntlet and is once again holding the Beit Guvrin Festival from August 18 to 27.
Activities to enjoy on Jerusalem Day.
Of course, the calm Hatzbani River is nothing like rapids on the Amazon or Colorado Rivers, but it is a great experience for families to learn how to row together as a team.
Passover is one of the most ideal times to go out for a hike in nature and enjoy the spring sunshine.
All that’s left to do is take your loved one in hand and set out for a romantic adventure.
There are plenty of other activities for the entire family other than gazing at the colorful flowers.
All the events worth catching up on this coming week.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The 30th annual Karmiel Dance Festival is taking to the stage for three days and nights starting August 8.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The 24-year-old UNODC goodwill ambassador was kidnapped and held by extremist group Islamic State in August 2014 before she was returned to her home village of Kocho in Iraq’s Sinjar district.
The cultural highlights countrywide.
Thousands of people are expected to hit the pavement and run for a good cause at the donor-sponsored “Get Out and Run” event in Haifa on April 21.
This year marks the 12th annual Darom Adom (Red South) festival, celebrating the millions of red anemones that cover a large area in the northern Negev.
By ITSIK MAROM
Philosophers, intellectuals and curious attendees will gather for a night of lectures and discussion focusing on issues of democracy and human rights, violence, the future of humanism, and more.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
Casting off with Sail Tel Aviv-Jaffa 2016, Israel’s largest sea festival.
The weirdest and wackiest fitness classes in Tel Aviv.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Dry seasonal pools revive when the rain returns.
This spring, point your car toward the North and take an interesting journey going up the two kilometers from Ginossar Valley to the Hermon.
This experience alone will take you back 2,000 years.
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
“It doesn’t take too long to make an impact. Any training is helpful. Even a small change can alter your perspective.”
By NOA AMOUYAL
Metro’ checks out Tel Aviv’s latest ‘escape room'.
By ARI MARRACHE
A collection of some of the country’s more lively tourist sites, from camel-riding to cow-milking.
Looking for a concert? Or a lecture perhaps? Find out what is happening in your neighborhood this week (December 17 - 23).
National Council for the Child present data showing children with special needs suffer more abuse than other youngsters.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The campaign against BDS is flailing, largely ineffective and, as presently constituted, will more than likely fail.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
Smoking makes me cough, drinking makes me tired, gambling makes me nervous, and I don’t womanize.
I do, however, like Coca-Cola. A lot.
By HERB KEINON
From carnivals to theatrical workshops, there are so many memorable ways to celebrate Purim in Jerusalem for families with children.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
With schools and workplaces closed for the day, Election Day is an opportunity to relax and enjoy the best that Jerusalem has to offer.
The capital has myriads of indoor options for those looking to escape the cold and wet as well as enjoy an enriching few hours.
With "Nifgashim Beshvil Israel."
By HY ROSENBERG
Larry King in the Holy Land
By GREER FAY CASHMAN