03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It's all about blogging and social networking.
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
Israeli financial institutions have begun reporting details about the accounts of US persons to the Tax Authority who forward it all electronically to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
By LEON HARRIS
We are told to never give up, but that is easier said than done.
By AARON KATSMAN
People suffering from chronic distended stomachs should see a gastroenterologist.
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Tip for the week: Time to settle down, make a list and check each item off, one by one.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Readers get answers for their medical and health queries.
As people get older, the amount of fat in the neck increases, causing snoring and apnea to be more common.
Is this standard behavior?
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
There is clearly a direct connection between fever and teething.
Health care providers can strongly influence smoking habits as many people visit primary provider at least once a year.
By HEALTH BEHAVIOR NEWS SERVICE
How expressing gratitude promotes joy in our kids' lives
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
Pam Peled, Danit Shemesh and Tzippi Sha-ked look at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Parents need to find a way to take the shame out of suicide, should the topic come up.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY,JUDITH POSNER
Coping strategies for yourself and your family, Part II.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Agent training includes developing skills for handling these worst-case scenarios. Consumers, too should be prepared before embarking upon any trip.
By MARK FELDMAN
Tom Langford teaches beginners how to make opposites beautiful.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Advice on how to benefit when a third person is drawn into a dyadic family conflict.
By SHIMRIT NOTHMAN
Alternative medicine expert Natalie Marx answers your questions: Any good homeopathic remedies which can help cure eczema in babies?
By NATALIE MARX
in honor of Tu Bishvat, conflict resolution expert Shimrit Nothman gives advice on how to grow in your relationship.
Expert Shimrit Nothman gives her advice on how to handle a spouse who can’t let go when packing to move to a new home.
Alternative health expert Natalie Marx answers your questions: Any natural remedies to help deal with sinusitis?
Lawyer Caroline Walsh answers your questions about coping with the Israeli legal system.
By CAROLINE WALSH
Expert Tom Langford offers advice on how to navigate through the most important features of an SLR camera.
By TOM LANGFORD
Photography expert Tom Langford gives his advice on how to turn an average shot into the perfect photograph.
Alternative medicine enthusiast Natalie Marx answers your questions: What are the benefits of clove oil? Which oil is best for giving massages?
Sprinkle these nuts and seeds onto your meals to keep you feeling full, satisfied and healthy this chilly season.
By KATHRYN RUBIN
A new column: Photography expert Tom Langford gives his advice on how to turn an average shot into the perfect photograph.
Our loved ones – especially those who have been married more than 10 years – usually haven’t a clue about dating in today’s world.
By TAMAR CASPI
While it may seem too grandiose an idea to attempt to change the world, through refining our behavior, even one baby step at a time, we really can make a difference.
I don’t want to have acne and scars on my face like my father.
It may actually feel that right about now everything is one enormous struggle...
Effective communication will help us resolve conflicts and help us to be more successful in our family and social relationships, as well as relationships with co-workers.
By MIKE GROPPER
Children may be more anxious and more easily distracted, sleep less well, exercise less frequently, have greater difficulty focusing, “playing” outside, or knowing how to read social cues.
Doctors answer medical questions for worried parents.
Sometimes a smartphone makes us dumb. Moving from an I-world to the we-world we are meant to live in is what real communication is all about.
People-pleasers habitually turn away from their own self-interest so that they will not disappoint the person making a request.
It is important to “street-proof” our children, without inadvertently sowing the seeds of fear.
Gratitude is a powerful skill to develop every day of your life.
By MICHAEL GROPPER
Child’s play is serious work! Play helps children develop awareness of their sensory-motor environment and learn to appreciate touch, textures, sights and smells while exploring their own world.
People who are chronic procrastinators may believe that there is no way to change. However, professional counseling can offer hope.
What marital therapy can teach us about peaceful coexistence.
More women than men suffer from phobias.
How losing a loved one can help you understand the grieving process.
Ask your pharmacist to identify the contents of your medication if you think certain ingredients are problematic.
Research has shown pain after surgery is worst on day 3, echoing Torah, when angels visited Abraham 3 days after circumcision.
Batya Ludman provides mental exercises that lead to personal insights and practical advice for dealing with people and events throughout the life cycle.
By GEULAH GROSSMAN
According to statistics, children aged four and over do not have to sleep during the day but only at night.
This must-do list is invaluable advice for all couples.
One of the best ways to keep air moving through the sinuses and nasal cavity is to hum a tune.
Maybe you can shed some light on why I feel duty-bound to come. Should I?
This article will tell you all about warranties, explain the law concerning repairs, and suggest general solutions for various consumer dilemmas.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
So what is a parent to do?
Most of us have our own unique style of handwriting that clearly reflects our personal characteristics.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Whatever you decide is best for your child, make sure you do due diligence.
Without parental and family involvement in the process, progress is hampered and undoubtedly takes much longer.
As parents we can only hope that our children make good decisions and never suffer the consequences of bad ones.
Pam Peled, Danit Shemesh and Tzippi Sha-ked looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
It’s not about the kids, it’s about our ability to set rules, set boundaries and stick with them, while letting our kids know we believe in them.
What can you do when your day is not going well and you are supposed to be going on a date?
By TAMAR CASPI SHNALL
If I was in need of dating advice, I would want to hear from someone who had recently been single, but was now on the other side
By TAMAR CASPI SCHNELL
‘THE MESSAGE is live for your nation, live for your country, live for your people. Live for a cause larger than yourself.’
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Let’s move from hate to love, from mitzvot as exercises in our own practice to mitzvot as exercises of our muscle for social change.
By SUSAN SILVERMAN
When the skies started to darken and we felt the first drops of rain on our unprotected bodies, we figured it was just a fluke.
By BRIAN BLUM
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
Astrology for the week of April 14, 2017
We know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Some holiday of freedom, when we are enslaved to customs that are so divisive.
This begs the question: Why aren’t haredi leaders screaming down from the mountain: “Lo ta’amod al dam rei’echa” (Do not stand idly by your brother’s blood)?