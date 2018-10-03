03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
“Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
It also demanded that her trial, which began on Tuesday at Ofer military court, be held in public view, including to the media.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The court said that it was standard procedure for trials for minors like Tamimi to be held out of public view in order to protect their interests as minors.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The trial took place behind closed doors despite Tamimi's request for a public trial.
By REBECCA MONTAG
"We came to express our solidarity with what happened to the family."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Yehonatan Geffen compared imprisoned Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi to Anne Frank.
By AMY SPIRO
The IDF prosecution stated that Tamimi has a "pattern of lawbreaking" which requires her to remain in detention
Tamimi's message was that "Trump needs to take responsibility" for the decision that led to an outcry of Palestinian protests, according to her lawyer.
Israel has held Ahed Tamimi since arresting her in December, after she was filmed punching a soldier.
By REUTERS
Tamimi was indicted for threatening soldiers, among other crimes, after a December 19th video showed her slapping an IDF soldier.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Musab Firas Tamimi, age 17, was a distant relative of Ahed Tamimi, who has made headlines recently for a video in which she was filmed slapping IDF soldiers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Ahed Tamimi has become "a symbol that stands for the new generation, for the peaceful resistance and for the continuity of rejection of the occupation."
By BEN LYNFIELD
16-year-old Ahed Tamimi has been accused of attacking a soldier, harming security of the area and other felonies.
By ADAM RASGON
The first to be arrested was Ahed Tamimi, 16, who taken from her home in a predawn raid on Tuesday by IDF soldiers and Border Police officers on suspicion of incitement and assault.
In a video that was filmed on Friday and went viral, Tamimi is shown slapping two IDF soldiers that stood near her home.
“Whoever goes wild during the day, will be arrested at night. This is also an important message,” Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said.
Ahed Tamimi, 16, is a member of a famous activist family from the village of Nabi Saleh, which holds almost weekly protests against Israel.
Mohammed Tamimi and his family say the injury was caused by a rubber bullet, but the IDF has a different take.
"Despite the ANC’s decision, South Africa continues to have full diplomatic relations with Israel."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman accepted the poet's remorse after the week-long scandal.
Gidi Gov apologizes for mocking Liberman’s accent over scandal.
At the heart of Tamimi’s situation are two issues.
By AVI KATZ
Tamimi, 17, whose trial began Tuesday, was arrested in December for throwing rocks at and shoving and slapping IDF soldiers.
Today, on International Women’s Day, it seems most fitting to ask – who are the female leaders in Palestinian society that serve as role models for Tamimi and other Palestinian girls?
By OLGA DEUTSCH
There are two components of the Palestinian war to annihilate Israel: terrorism and propaganda. The two are integrally linked.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
In psychological warfare, words and images kill.
By LIAT COLLINS
The IDF needs to revisit its regulations and ensure that Israeli soldiers are trained to handle such situations without allowing themselves to become punching bags.
By MICHAEL FREUND
I hope that these young women will be brought to trial.
By NACHMAN SHAI
The video of Ahed Tamimi attacking a soldier, as well as the disingenuous social media campaign on her behalf, crystallizes the cynical calculus that lies at the heart of 'No Way to Treat a Child.'
By DANIEL LAUFER
